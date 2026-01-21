The Rise and Risks of ‘Social Media Trials’

Following the death by suicide of 42-year-old Kozhikode native Deepak U, who was accused via a video of sexually harassing a woman on a bus, a heated discussion is raging on the concept of ‘social media trial’.

Shimjitha Musthafa, who had uploaded a video of Deepak allegedly grazing her body with his elbow, now faces cyber attacks and legal charges of abetting suicide.

Initially accused of “follower farming”, her social media handles have been deleted. Reports say she is absconding, and may have fled the country.

As videos, posts and personal testimonies increasingly surface online before any formal inquiry, questions around justice, deterrence, defamation and due process are colliding in real time.

For many women, the mobile phone has become both a shield and megaphone. Recording instances of misbehaviour in public transport, they argue, acts as an immediate deterrent in spaces where silence has long been normalised.

Others, however, warn that once allegations enter the court of public opinion, reputations can be dismantled irreversibly often without verification or recourse. This can amount to character assasination.

Arathi P M, assistant professor at the School of Indian Legal Thought of MG University, cautions against assessing such incidents in isolation. Sexual violence in public spaces, she notes, is not an exception but a nasty reality that women have been enduring for generations.

Just because one or two cases appear dubious or unfair, it does not mean that the root problem does not exist.

“Women speaking out publicly today is not necessarily a choice made lightly. Often, turning to social media is not the first option, but one forced by systemic failure,” she says.