Why every minute matters in stroke care

When a stroke happens, life can change in a matter of minutes. Families often tell me later, “He was talking normally just a while ago,” or “We thought the weakness would pass.” But when it’s a stroke, time is of the essence. Every minute a blood vessel in the brain remains blocked, nearly 1.9 million brain cells are lost. Those minutes decide whether a person walks again, speaks again, or returns to their normal life.

What happens during a stroke

A stroke occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain suddenly stops. Most commonly, this is due to a clot blocking an artery that supplies blood to the brain. Without blood, the brain is starved of oxygen and energy.

At the centre of the blockage, damage begins quickly. But around it lies a fragile area called the penumbra—brain tissue that is injured but not yet dead. This is the brain’s second chance. Our race is to restore blood flow before this tissue is lost forever.

Why timing is everything

The brain is extremely sensitive to oxygen loss. The damage progresses silently and rapidly:

In the first few minutes, brain cells begin to fail as their energy runs out.

Within the first hour—the ‘Golden Hour’, restoring blood flow can mean the difference between full recovery and lifelong disability.

After 4.5 to 6 hours, the risk of permanent brain damage increases. But with modern imaging and advanced treatment, selected patients can still benefit even beyond this window.

But the earlier a patient reaches us, the better the outcome—there is no substitute for time saved.