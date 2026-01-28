Buffalo Box, Rat Pond, On the Knee, Aryan Cow, Garbage… when Google translates Kerala place names!

In the 2015 Malayalam film ‘Salt Mango Tree’, a witty exchange during a school admission interview quietly lays bare a familiar social discomfort.

Aravindan — played by Biju Menon — arrives with his family to seek admission for his four-year-old son at Holy Saints English Medium School.

One member of the interview panel, switching pointedly to English, asks Aravindan where he studied, less a question than a test of linguistic pedigree.

Aravindan replies, in careful Malayalam-accented English: “Elephant Rock LP School”. Every Malayali can recognise the reference: Aanappara LP School.

The humour lies in the literal translation, but beneath it sits a deeper unease. In that moment, Aravindan’s lived, local identity is rendered linguistically inadequate before an English-speaking gaze — unpolished, non-standardised, wanting.

This anxiety is hardly new. Schooled by imperial standards, the colonisers had a habit of reshaping local names to suit the comfort of their tongues. Thiruvananthapuram became Trivandrum, Alappuzha turned into Alleppey, Kollam into Quilon, Kozhikode into Calicut.

Over time, entire landscapes were flattened into syllables the English mouth found manageable. It took decades of unlearning and relearning to reclaim the rounded, multisyllabic sounds of Malayalam as authentic names rather than linguistic excess.