Life in the time of Sleep Divorce in Kerala

Can love ever be truly unconditional?

It is often spoken of as limitless, selfless, and untouched by expectation. Generations have grown up believing that love asks for nothing in return.

Yet, when looking beyond poetry, cinema, and inherited ideas, love has rarely existed in a vacuum. It has always carried context, framed by time, circumstance, choice, and consent. Even when described as ‘unconditional’.

However, what people once hesitated to admit is now clear in the way modern relationships are evolving among Indian couples. They are moving away from romanticising endurance at any cost.

Needs are being articulated openly, careers that matter, lifestyles that align, values that don’t clash, and emotional safety that remains non-negotiable.

These conditions are no longer treated as threats to love but as boundaries that are acknowledged and respected. In doing so, relationships are becoming less performative.

Emerging relationship lingo offers hints. For instance, a term gaining traction these days is ‘sleep divorce’ — the choice to sleep in separate beds or rooms while remaining in a committed relationship.

The idea is simple: better rest without emotional distance. For many couples, disrupted sleep caused by snoring, loud breathing, restlessness, mismatched schedules, or late-night screen use becomes reason enough to rethink sharing a bed.

Moreover, even without any particular reason, some people just prefer sleeping alone.