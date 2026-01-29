Palakkad’s Sacred Landscapes Find a Home at Kochi Biennale

Step into the sprawling, cavernous expanse of a Willingdon Island warehouse this week, and you will find yourself transported far from the industrial docks of Kochi. Instead, you are invited into the heart of rural Palakkad, where the Lakshmi Nivas Collective has manifested a world where the boundaries between humans, animals, and the earth begin to blur.

Established in 2018 in the village of Parudur by artist Sunoj D and researcher Namrata Neog, the collective’s practice is rooted in the study of seasonal rhythms, specifically herding and foraging. For the current edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, they have brought these rural “entanglements” to the city through a powerful trio of artworks.

“The sculpture installation and video works are born from an ongoing everyday practice,” says Namrata.

In a terrain where the division between the human and non-human is porous, rituals become enmeshed with the land, nourishing and healing one another through a shared sense of precarity and kinship.

The exhibition contains three artworks held in a conceptual dialogue. These works highlight the anthropocentric features of our world. ‘Resistance Prayer Song’ has dark, striking sculptures featuring clusters of animal torsos caught in a ‘collective howl’.

Crafted from fired terracotta and graphite, materials found in the oldest archaeological sites in Palakkad, artists have used indigenous palm wood from northern Palakkad and Tamil Nadu to imitate the texture of skin.

The work suggests that where there is prayer, there is an inevitable resistance on the other side of the spectrum.