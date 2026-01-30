Vibing back to roots

For a generation raised on digital noise, the renewed presence of youth at temple festivals and cultural gatherings may seem unexpected. Yet across Kerala, youngsters are vibing back to traditional roots.

Temple music, rituals, and celebrations are no longer viewed as solemn or outdated. They are being rediscovered as immersive, uplifting, and emotionally grounding.

In these spaces, age dissolves, stress evaporates. This shift is less about religion and more about resonance. In a fast, anxious world, youth are seeking calm, meaning, and shared excitement. Some traditions offer that refuge and reinvigoration — without rejection of modernity.