Curious case of an ‘invaluable’ silver lamp in Wayanad hills

The rain had stopped only a few hours earlier. Mist still clung to the coffee bushes that blanketed the hills of Panamaram in Wayanad, and the narrow mud road leading to K Madhavan’s tiled house lay deserted.

In the 1990s, life here moved at its own pace. Farmers began work before sunrise, neighbours rarely locked their doors during the day, and news travelled faster than the lone bus connecting the village to the nearest town.

Crime belonged somewhere else. That belief changed on a rainy night in July.

Madhavan, a small-time farmer, returned home with his wife and children after attending a temple festival. At first, nothing seemed unusual. Then he noticed the back door had been forced open.

Inside, clothes lay scattered across the bedroom floor. An old teakwood cupboard stood ajar.

Curiously, the cash saved for the next crop season was untouched. A transistor radio remained where it had always been. Even a pair of gold earrings lay undisturbed.

Only one object was missing — an ancient silver nilavilakku.

The lamp had illuminated weddings, naming ceremonies and Vishu celebrations for nearly a century. It had belonged to Madhavan’s great-grandmother. Every woman in the family had lit it on special occasions, and every child had grown up hearing tales about the handcrafted heirloom.

To the family, it was history. “The value was never in the silver,” recalls the retired police officer who investigated the case. “It represented four generations of memories. The family was devastated.”

The burglary puzzled investigators from the outset. There were no signs of a frantic search. Drawers had not been emptied recklessly and other valuables lay untouched.

“It appeared as if someone had specifically targeted the lamp,” the officer said. “It was clear that the thief either knew the family or had watched the house.”

Police reconstructed the family’s movements on the day of the festival, noting when they left home and when neighbours last saw the house occupied. “Do note, there were no CCTV units back then,” says the officer.

Investigators then began a “house-to-house memory check”, speaking to plantation workers, milk vendors, tea shop owners, bus conductors and estate supervisors.

Some of them recalled a migrant labourer named Rajan, who had briefly worked on a nearby coffee estate. He had been seen walking through the locality several times.

“He never raised suspicion because migrant workers frequently moved between estates,” the officer recalled. “Only after we pieced together everyone’s statements did we realise he had been surveying the area.”

Police searched the labour camps where Rajan had stayed, only to discover he had disappeared the morning after the burglary without even collecting his wages.

Officers circulated his description to police stations across northern Kerala and alerted silver dealers and antique traders in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Nearly three weeks later, a silver merchant in Kozhikode informed the police that “a nervous man” had approached with an old lamp wrapped in a gunny sack.

“The merchant sensed something was wrong,” the officer said. “The craftsmanship clearly showed it was an heirloom, yet the man wanted only quick cash.”

The trader delayed the deal as officers rushed to the shop. Rajan was arrested, and the nilavilakku was recovered intact.

During interrogation, Rajan admitted he had watched the family for several days and waited until the temple festival left the house empty. Believing the lamp was valuable only for its silver, he assumed it could be disposed of quickly without attracting much attention.

He had underestimated its sentimental worth. Rajan was later convicted of housebreaking and theft, and the treasured lamp was eventually returned to Madhavan’s family.

“The case was a reminder that some theft cases are never about the monetary value of the stolen object,” the retired officer says. “Some are way too precious for money to buy.”