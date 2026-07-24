The silence of the lines

Words have limits. They often fail to capture the vast depth of human emotions. Sukesh R Pillai anchors this idea in his novella ‘The Bond Beyond Words’, in which he explores the value of silence as the most powerful form of communication.
Sukesh, who set aside an 18-year career in the telecom sector to explore life from different perspectives, unearths a delicate bond between a young boy and a rescued baby elephant.
The plot is set against the lush landscapes of Aryankavu and Neyyar, forest-fringe regions near Thiruvananthapuram, capturing an innocence that transcends time and space.
We follow four-year-old Appu, whose father is posted as a Forest Range Officer. The boy forms an inseparable bond with a tiny elephant named Mani and a local tribal girl named Bhama. Through the intricacies of their relationship, Sukesh constructs an intimate portrait of childhood, where love requires neither promises nor grand declarations to express itself.
Appu’s bond with both Mani and Bhama unfolds with childlike innocence. The way it is portrayed underscores the role of silence in creating an ambience for expression. The forest itself remains a silent witness throughout the story.
The story is presented as a retrospective, with an adult narrator looking back on his younger self. This lends the text emotional grounding, where the primal innocence of the boy complements the quiet, lingering ache of the man’s memories.
What stands out is the book’s readability and its earthy flavour. This becomes especially evident when Appu’s world shifts from the serenity of the forest to the urban landscape of Thiruvananthapuram after his father’s transfer.
He beautifully draws a contrast between the tranquillity of the forest and the grimness of city life. The emotions run deep, yet Sukesh keeps his prose restrained. He keeps it raw and simple.
The narrative reaches its emotional peak during a reunion at Neyyar Dam years later, when a 16-year-old Appu encounters Mani once again. They recognise each other instantly and reconnect with effortless warmth, sharing their grief over the drowning of a mahout named Soman.
The entire sequence carries a tenderness best understood in the pauses between words.
The storyline captures the weight of this shared loss with remarkable sensitivity, describing Mani’s grief as “ancient, wordless, and pure”.
Their bond finds renewed strength as Sukesh allows his characters to speak through an eloquence that lies beyond language.
Ultimately, ‘The Bond Beyond Words’ reminds us that the deepest human connections reside in the heart, where words can tell only part of the story. Love, Sukesh suggests, is heard most clearly in the silence that exists between them.
This story was reported by Aswath M Krishna for TNIE - Kerala.