The silence of the lines

Words have limits. They often fail to capture the vast depth of human emotions. Sukesh R Pillai anchors this idea in his novella ‘The Bond Beyond Words’, in which he explores the value of silence as the most powerful form of communication.

Sukesh, who set aside an 18-year career in the telecom sector to explore life from different perspectives, unearths a delicate bond between a young boy and a rescued baby elephant.

The plot is set against the lush landscapes of Aryankavu and Neyyar, forest-fringe regions near Thiruvananthapuram, capturing an innocence that transcends time and space.

We follow four-year-old Appu, whose father is posted as a Forest Range Officer. The boy forms an inseparable bond with a tiny elephant named Mani and a local tribal girl named Bhama. Through the intricacies of their relationship, Sukesh constructs an intimate portrait of childhood, where love requires neither promises nor grand declarations to express itself.

Appu’s bond with both Mani and Bhama unfolds with childlike innocence. The way it is portrayed underscores the role of silence in creating an ambience for expression. The forest itself remains a silent witness throughout the story.

The story is presented as a retrospective, with an adult narrator looking back on his younger self. This lends the text emotional grounding, where the primal innocence of the boy complements the quiet, lingering ache of the man’s memories.