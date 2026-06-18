Kerala Shigella cases hit 110 in June; Nipah patient remains critical

According to the department, Kerala has reported 186 Shigella cases so far this year, of which 110 were recorded in June alone.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. It spreads primarily through contaminated food or water, as well as through contact with infected individuals.

Amid a rise in shigellosis and other diarrhoeal diseases during the monsoon season, the Health Department has launched a statewide anti-diarrhoeal disease campaign from June 16 to July 31, the minister said.

The campaign, being carried out in coordination with various government departments, aims to strengthen public awareness and preventive measures under the slogan, "Prevent diarrhoeal diseases, save lives."

According to the department, the campaign will focus on disinfecting drinking water sources, monitoring water quality, promoting scientific waste management, encouraging hand hygiene, and ensuring the availability of ORS and zinc at health centres and anganwadis.

The initiative will also emphasise personal hygiene, handwashing practices, sanitation while handling infants, and awareness regarding the preparation and importance of ORS, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department said another person admitted for observation after being included in the Nipah contact list was discharged from Kozhikode Medical College after testing negative for the virus and showing signs of recovery.

With this, six of the nine individuals admitted to the hospital from the Nipah contact list have been discharged, while three remain under observation, officials said.

The Nipah patient, who was tested positive earlier, continues to remain on ventilator support at Kozhikode Medical College, the department added.

No new individuals were added to the Nipah contact list on Thursday.

At present, 104 people remain on the contact list, including four in the very high-risk category, 14 in the high-risk category and 86 in the low-risk category, officials said.

As part of surveillance and containment measures, health workers also visited 50 additional houses in Division 5 of Ramanattukara municipality, where the Nipah case was reported, officials added.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus that spreads from animals to humans and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or through direct human-to-human contact.

The infection can cause fever, headache, respiratory symptoms and acute encephalitis, and is associated with a high fatality rate.

Fruit bats of the Pteropus species are considered the natural hosts of the virus.

(With inputs from PTI)