Shigella: One dead in Malappuram, 12 new cases in six districts.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state reported one Shigella death on Tuesday in Malappuram and 12 new confirmed cases across six districts. The deceased is a 75-year-old woman from Aliparamba.

Malappuram reported three new cases, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode reported two cases each, while Ernakulam and Kannur reported one case each, bringing the total to 91 Shigella cases and six deaths so far in June.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Muraleedharan convened a meeting with district medical officers on Wednesday to review the situation, deciding to observe a three-day ‘Dry Day’ over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as part of epidemic prevention efforts.

Cleaning activities will be carried out in schools on Friday, offices on Saturday, and houses on Sunday, with the minister noting that precautionary measures must also be strengthened to prevent dengue.

He earlier admitted that shortcomings and lapses in the pre-monsoon cleaning operations, which were disrupted due to the elections, contributed to the current spike in infectious diseases across the state.