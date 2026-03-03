Kerala’s Diecast Craze Hits Top Gear

Pampering the inner child is no longer dismissed as a passing fad. It has become a quiet, joyful rebellion against growing up too fast.

Long after careers and responsibilities, many hearts still yearn for that one cherished childhood toy. The one that felt like magic in hand.

Ask any diecast car collector, and the response would be an unabashed “Oh, yeah!”

For most, the pull of diecast is often rooted in the childhood wonder at automobiles and their miniature replicas. What starts as playful fascination slowly evolves into a pursuit, where quantity gives way to rarity, craftsmanship and scale. The toys of yesterday become collectibles of today.

In Kerala, this nostalgia-fuelled passion is revving up like never before. A growing tribe of collectors is embracing self-indulgence. Collectives are thriving, and what was once a weird hobby is turning into a buzzing subculture.

The Trivandrum Diecast Community (TDC) is a classic example. What began as a small dream to build a platform for fellow collectors has grown into a vrooming community. Their latest gathering on Sunday saw over 100 members.

“Unlike in the case of coins or stamps, diecast collection was not very popular in Kerala compared with many foreign countries. People, in fact, used to mock those who pursued it,” smiles entrepreneur Jayan Morris, who is the community lead of TDC.

“However, there were many silent collectors across age groups. We wanted to create not just a group, but a vibrant community for people with a similar mindset.”