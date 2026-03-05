Ghost of custodial torture returns to haunt police stn

The recent suspension of four police officers attached to the Fort Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram, over allegations of custodial assault, has once again turned the spotlight on a station that carries the weight of a troubling past.

Last week, a grade SI and three officers were suspended after CCTV visuals reportedly showed an accused in a bike theft case being assaulted in custody.

The accused, Jinu Baby, who was apprehended in Kochi and brought to Thiruvananthapuram, is now undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital with serious kidney injuries.

Requesting anonymity, an officer says Jinu was allegedly struck multiple times with a hammer, and was given electric shocks.

Any allegation of custodial violence linked to the Fort Police Station inevitably brings back memories of Udayakumar.

In September 2005, the scrap dealer was taken into custody by officers of the same station on suspicion of theft after they found `4,000 in his possession.

Udayakumar, who was 26 at that time, had been picked up from a park. He was allegedly tortured in custody. By night, he was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. However, he died soon after.

The post-mortem findings and investigations pointed to multiple injuries on his body. The prosecution later held that he had been beaten severely in custody and that led to fatal internal injuries.