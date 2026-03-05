Kerala Brides Rethink Gold, Embrace Rental Jewellery
Weddings are about the coming together of two individuals. For many, however, they are also statements of culture, tradition, and status.
Across regions, religions and communities, customs may vary, but the golden shimmer at the centre of it all remains a constant. Gold jewellery is often the first thing families discuss once a marriage is ‘fixed’.
But the signs of change are hard to miss. An increasing number of brides are now choosing rented jewellery over heavy gold sets.
Beyond the price
This shift is not just driven by affordability alone. For many, the thought is practical — what happens to all that jewellery after the big day?
“I opted for rented jewellery as heavy gold sets sit in storage after the wedding day. It felt like vain consumerism,” says Varada S, who recently got married.
“Moreover, with rented jewellery, one gets many trendy options suitable for different functions. There is more variety that allows one to choose pieces matching the outfits.”
On social media, reels of brides flaunting rented jewellery have been trending. Celebrity weddings and influencer bridal shoots constantly introduce new styles, moving away from the uniform template. From Rashmika Mandanna to Nayanthara, celebrity wedding aesthetics shape what many brides aspire to wear.
“There are two kinds of customers. One group chooses rental jewellery for financial reasons, while the other focuses on unique designs inspired by celebrities and social media,” says Keerthi Raj F P, co-founder of Taksha Jewels Rental Jewellery in Thiruvananthapuram.
F Fathima, who runs Fathiz Rental Jewellery in the capital city, there has been a marked increase in customers looking for statement pieces in recent times. “Rentals start from Rs 1,500 per piece, and go higher based on the materials used,” she says.
The many ‘looks’
Instead of sticking to a single gold set for every function, brides now prefer curating different looks for different events.
“I wore rental jewellery for my reception — a diamond-style set that matched my blue lehenga,” says Kochi-based Preethi Vaidyanathan, who got married earlier this year. “For the wedding ceremony, I kept the gold jewellery minimal.”
Public relations professional Asha Madhavan in Kochi is currently on the hunt for rental jewellery for her wedding in May. “Since I like traditional jewellery, I will be getting a ‘kaashumala’, ‘baju bandh’ or an arm band along with the ‘netti chutti’ and ‘oddiyanam’ on rent,” she says. “For the wedding, I will use my mother’s jewellery. However, since I like big, chunky earrings, I might rent a pair.”
Asha adds that she would be renting “everything” for the reception.
“Depending on my outfit, I will decide what all I want to rent… necklace and earrings are definitely on the list,” she says.
“Renting is an affordable, convenient option. I want to wear a traditional Andhra style ‘Gutta Pulusu’ necklace. But after my wedding, I will not have any use for it. So, why spend a bomb on it? Instead, I can rent a necklace for as low as Rs 500. I can also try out different looks before I decide on something final.”
‘More occasions’
Nijila K S, founder of Wedding Charms Jewellery by Nijala in Kochi, notes a clear shift in preferences. “Earlier, Kerala-style jewellery was in trend,” she says.
“Now, brides choose designs based on the occasion. Weddings are no longer one-day events. There are mehendi, sangeet, reception and photoshoots — jewellery changes for each.”
Nijila adds that brides now rent not just necklaces, but earrings, bangles, netti-chutti and arappatta as well. “Many don’t want to buy gold just for one day, especially when making charges can go up to 25 per cent. So, they would get the actual buying price once they decide to sell or remodel the jewellery piece,” she says.
She also points that, unlike in the past, rented jewellery today closely resembles real gold in appearance. “Moreover, it is no longer viewed as tacky,” she says. “With improved craftsmanship, better alloys, detailed stonework and quality finishes, many rental pieces rival gold jewellery in visual appeal and durability.”
Apparently, destination weddings have also influenced this choice. Transporting heavy gold jewellery overseas can be stressful and risky. Rented jewellery is lightweight, easier to manage and removes much of that anxiety.
As wedding celebrations evolve, many couples now look for meaningful events rather than exhausting, large-scale spectacles. “In today’s generation, many prefer minimalism, including in jewellery. That’s why I chose rental rather than buying heavy gold pieces that may never be used again. Nowadays, one can buy replica jewellery at low prices online,” says Thasleema Hashim, who also opted for rented clothing for her wedding.
Anjana K, whose wedding is just weeks away, echoes the view. “Of late, youngsters are planning and organising their own weddings. That gives us the liberty to look at practical options, rather than following traditional templates,” she says.
“I grew up seeing how gold is at the centre of wedding planning. It was not easy to convince my parents. But I asserted that I wanted to focus on other goals like setting up a home.”