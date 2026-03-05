Kerala Brides Rethink Gold, Embrace Rental Jewellery

Weddings are about the coming together of two individuals. For many, however, they are also statements of culture, tradition, and status.

Across regions, religions and communities, customs may vary, but the golden shimmer at the centre of it all remains a constant. Gold jewellery is often the first thing families discuss once a marriage is ‘fixed’.

But the signs of change are hard to miss. An increasing number of brides are now choosing rented jewellery over heavy gold sets.

Beyond the price

This shift is not just driven by affordability alone. For many, the thought is practical — what happens to all that jewellery after the big day?

“I opted for rented jewellery as heavy gold sets sit in storage after the wedding day. It felt like vain consumerism,” says Varada S, who recently got married.

“Moreover, with rented jewellery, one gets many trendy options suitable for different functions. There is more variety that allows one to choose pieces matching the outfits.”

On social media, reels of brides flaunting rented jewellery have been trending. Celebrity weddings and influencer bridal shoots constantly introduce new styles, moving away from the uniform template. From Rashmika Mandanna to Nayanthara, celebrity wedding aesthetics shape what many brides aspire to wear.

“There are two kinds of customers. One group chooses rental jewellery for financial reasons, while the other focuses on unique designs inspired by celebrities and social media,” says Keerthi Raj F P, co-founder of Taksha Jewels Rental Jewellery in Thiruvananthapuram.

F Fathima, who runs Fathiz Rental Jewellery in the capital city, there has been a marked increase in customers looking for statement pieces in recent times. “Rentals start from Rs 1,500 per piece, and go higher based on the materials used,” she says.