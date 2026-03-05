The Tinkle Tinkerer

In the eyes of his fellow characters, Shikari Shambu is a brave hunter. For generations of Tinkle readers, however, his appeal lay elsewhere. In his laziness, his cowardice, and the delicious irony that saw him stumble into heroism.

Dressed in his signature khaki shorts and shirt, hat pulled low across his eyes, Shambu remains one of the most enduring adventurers in Indian comics.

Behind the pages, the character has a dedicated guardian in Savio Mascarenhas, ace illustrator and group art director at Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle.

Shambu was originally created by Vasant Halbe. Savio took over in 1997. “The character has been the only constant in my life since 1997,” he says, taking a break from signing autographs at the recent Comic Con in Kochi.

“I have been drawing him for over 25 years. Shambu is very close to me now. After a point, one feels the character, including the movements and emotions.”

Savio adds that “deep inside” him, there is a comic artist who still struggles to draw Shambu. “I grew up seeing the original works by Mr Halbe. One fine day in 1997, Mr Pai (Anant Pai, founder of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle) called me to his cabin and said ‘You have to draw Shambu from now on’, as Mr Halbe was retiring,” he recalls.