25 years of asceticism at Santhigiri…

Santhigiri Ashram general secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnanathapaswi is a personality who stands as a shining face of religious harmony in the state’s socio-cultural spheres.

In Kerala, where renaissance values and spirituality are intertwined, the role played by Swami is crucial in spreading the message of love and reconciliation. A disciple of renaissance leader Navajyothi Sree Karunakaraguru, he has made the philosophy of ‘man is one’ imparted by his guru a way of life.

Swami’s stance is one that prioritises humanity. He constantly reminds us of the truth through his speeches and actions that “religion is for the betterment of man, not separation”.

He is accepted by people of all religions, and has been an active presence in social gatherings of Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities. When a Hindu monk participates in the Iftar gathering of Muslims or in the ceremonies of Christian churches, the mental boundaries between followers disappear. This increases mutual trust.

Swami is often at the forefront of countering the attempts at communal polarisation. He constantly travels as a messenger of peace in places where harmony is broken.