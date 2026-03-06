25 years of asceticism at Santhigiri…

Santhigiri Ashram general secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnanathapaswi is a personality who stands as a shining face of religious harmony in the state’s socio-cultural spheres.
In Kerala, where renaissance values and spirituality are intertwined, the role played by Swami is crucial in spreading the message of love and reconciliation. A disciple of renaissance leader Navajyothi Sree Karunakaraguru, he has made the philosophy of ‘man is one’ imparted by his guru a way of life.
Swami’s stance is one that prioritises humanity. He constantly reminds us of the truth through his speeches and actions that “religion is for the betterment of man, not separation”.
He is accepted by people of all religions, and has been an active presence in social gatherings of Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities. When a Hindu monk participates in the Iftar gathering of Muslims or in the ceremonies of Christian churches, the mental boundaries between followers disappear. This increases mutual trust.
Swami is often at the forefront of countering the attempts at communal polarisation. He constantly travels as a messenger of peace in places where harmony is broken.
In media discussions, he is careful to give scientific and logical replies to those who spread hatred. Swami reminds us that tolerance and mutual respect are the hallmarks of a civilised society.
“We need to learn not only not to ask about caste and religion, but also not to use it as a weapon to divide people” — this mindset is the essence of Swami’s activities.
Swami also integrates spirituality with social service, setting a great example for the coming generation. He plays a key role in implementing the ‘Karma’ schemes envisioned by Navajyothi Sree Karunakaraguru. The activities of the Santhigiri Ashram extend to the fields of agriculture, health and education.
By popularising Ayurveda and Siddha medicine, he ensures low-cost treatment to the common people irrespective of caste and religion. Upholding the principle that there is no religion for the hungry, he leads the food distribution activities conducted through the ashram.
Swami Gururatnam Jnana Tapaswi proves through his life that the country needs the spirituality of unity, compassion and service. He re-establishes in modern society the renaissance thoughts upheld by Sree Narayana Guru and Navajyoti Sree Karunakara Guru: “Irrespective of religion, what truly matters is being a good human being.”