Where to spend Women’s Day in T’Puram

Women’s Day, it might be worth clearing a small space on the calendar, not for another obligation, but to pause. A few hours that ask nothing in return except a slower pace, look inward, perhaps even a louder burst of laughter than usual.

And this year, that pause is easy to find in Thiruvananthapuram. As the weekend approaches, the city’s event boards are filled with choices — from conversations, workshops, brunches, performances, to a football match — giving women several ways to step out and spend the day however they want.

As part of the Women’s Day celebrations, Kerala Arts and Crafts Village will host a series of events on March 8. The day begins with a Zumba workshop led by Swathi Malle at 11am.

Later in the evening, the venue will stage a theatre dance performance inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic painting ‘A Galaxy of Musicians’, reimagining the figures from the canvas through music and movement.

The Grand Ballroom at Hilton Garden Inn will host an evening titled Beyond Beauty on Sunday. Led by Shruthi Vijayan of Grandeur Aesthetics, the event will feature makeup masterclasses, interactive sessions, and discussions on beauty and confidence, along with a royal high tea and curated beverages. Scheduled between 3pm and 8 pm, it is an intimate space where women can meet, learn, and connect.

Across the city, Hanami, a pan-Asian restaurant, is marking the occasion with a Women’s Day weekend brunch on March 7 and 8. Live sushi, dim sum, and bao counters anchor the experience, while complimentary henna and gel nail sessions, karaoke, a mini bazaar, and Polaroid keepsakes add to the atmosphere. Later in the day, the venue will also host a ceramic painting session from 4pm to 6pm, where participants can decorate handcrafted pieces under the guidance of a professional artist.