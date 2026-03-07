Makhana Magic

Once a humble ingredient in Indian kitchens and occasionally a temple offering, makhana — also known as fox nuts — has quietly emerged as a modern superfood. Earlier consumed mainly as ‘fasting food’, these light, airy seeds are now gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers across the globe.
Despite their delicate texture, these seeds are packed with nutrients. They contain plant-based protein, antioxidants, and minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, and calcium, while remaining naturally low in fat and calories.
Makhana grows in aquatic plants found in ponds and wetlands. After harvesting, the seeds are dried, roasted, and popped to produce the crunchy snack widely available today. Their cultivation in India dates back more than two centuries and flourished under the patronage of the king of Darbhanga in Bihar during the 18th century.
Though India remains the dominant producer, fox nuts are also used across East and Southeast Asia, especially in China, Japan, and Korea.
Known as qian shi in China, they have long been valued in traditional medicine and cuisine, appearing in soups, desserts, and herbal dishes.
Today, makhana is finding its way into everything from snacks to desserts and even savoury curries. Here are some easy recipes you can try at home to explore the many ways this humble seed can be enjoyed.
Makhana Pudding
Ingredients
Roasted makhana: 2 cups
Yoghurt (plain or Greek): 1 cup
Honey: 2 tbsp
Peanut butter: ¼ cup
Cocoa powder: 1 tbsp
Method
Place roasted makhana, yoghurt, peanut butter, cocoa powder, and honey in a blender. Blend until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy. Pour into individual serving glasses or an airtight container. Refrigerate for at least two hours so the pudding sets and the flavours combine. Serve chilled.
Creamy Phool Makhana Curry
Ingredients
Phool makhana: 2 cups
Onion: 1 (finely chopped)
Tomato puree: 1 cup
Green peas: ½ cup
Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tbsp
Dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi): 1 tbsp
Fresh coriander leaves (chopped): ¼ cup
Ground coriander: 1 tsp
Cayenne pepper: ½ tsp
Turmeric: ½ tsp
Garam masala: ½ tsp
Salt: to taste
Raw cashews (soaked and blended into a smooth paste): ½ cup
Cooking oil: 2 tsp
Method
Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a pan and roast the makhana until golden and crisp. Set aside. In the same pan, heat the remaining oil and sauté the chopped onion with a pinch of salt until soft. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute. Stir in tomato puree, cayenne, turmeric, and coriander powder. Cook until the mixture thickens and deepens in colour. Add roasted makhana, green peas, and fenugreek leaves. Pour in 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Stir in the cashew paste, reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for five minutes. Add garam masala and salt. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.
Makhana Milk
Ingredients
Full-fat milk: 100 ml
Roasted makhana: 1 handful
Mixed dry fruits: 1 handful
Sugar: 2 tbsp
Saffron: 1 generous pinch (soaked in warm milk)
Method
Boil milk in a saucepan and add roasted makhana, dry fruits, and soaked saffron. Keep stirring and cook until the makhana becomes soft. Add sugar and stir until it dissolves completely. Pour into a mug and serve warm.
Classic Roasted Makhana
Ingredients
Makhana: 2 cups
Olive oil or ghee: 1 tbsp
Chaat masala: 1 tsp
Red chilli powder: ½ tsp
Turmeric: a pinch
Salt: to taste
Lemon juice: a squeeze (optional)
Method
Heat oil or ghee in a pan on low heat. Add makhana and roast until crisp. Sprinkle chaat masala, red chilli powder, turmeric, and salt. Toss well to coat evenly. Add a squeeze of lemon juice if desired and serve warm.
Masala Makhana Chaat
Ingredients
Roasted makhana: 2 cups
Onion: 1 small (finely chopped)
Tomato: 1 (finely chopped)
Cucumber: ½ (chopped)
Tamarind chutney: 2 tbsp
Chaat masala: 1 tsp
Fresh coriander leaves: a handful (chopped)
Pomegranate seeds: for garnish (optional)
Method
Place roasted makhana in a mixing bowl. Add chopped onion, tomato, and cucumber. Drizzle tamarind chutney and sprinkle chaat masala. Toss gently to combine. Garnish with coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds before serving.
Makhana Popcorn
Ingredients
Makhana: 2 cups
Olive oil or ghee: 1 tbsp
Garlic powder: 1 tsp
Mixed herbs (oregano, thyme, basil): 1 tsp
Salt: to taste
Method
Heat oil or ghee in a pan and roast makhana until crisp. Add garlic powder, mixed herbs, and salt. Toss well until evenly coated. Serve warm as a light snack.
Makhana Energy Bars
Ingredients Roasted makhana: 1 cup
Mixed nuts (almonds, cashews): ½ cup
Dried fruits (dates, raisins): ½ cup
Honey: 2 tbsp
Peanut butter: 1 tbsp
Method
Pulse roasted makhana, nuts, and dried fruits in a food processor until roughly crushed. Warm the honey and peanut butter in a pan and mix with the makhana mixture. Spread the mixture evenly onto a tray and press firmly. Allow it to cool completely, then cut into bars before serving.
Trivia
Fox Nuts vs Lotus Seeds
Though often used interchangeably, fox nuts and lotus seeds are not the same. Makhana, or fox nuts, come from the aquatic plant Euryale ferox, a member of the water lily family. The seeds are dried, roasted and popped to create the crunchy snack widely eaten in India.
Lotus seeds, meanwhile, come from the sacred lotus plant (Nelumbo nucifera) and are commonly used in Asian desserts and soups. While similar in taste and origin, they come from different plants.
Nutritional Value of Makhana (Per 100 g)
Energy: 347 kcal
Protein: 9.7 g
Carbohydrates: 76.9 g
Dietary fibre: 14.5 g
Total fat: 0.1 g
Calcium: 60 mg
Magnesium: 110 mg
Phosphorus: 350 mg
Potassium: 500 mg
Iron: 1.4 mg
Sodium: 5 mg