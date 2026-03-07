Makhana Magic

Once a humble ingredient in Indian kitchens and occasionally a temple offering, makhana — also known as fox nuts — has quietly emerged as a modern superfood. Earlier consumed mainly as ‘fasting food’, these light, airy seeds are now gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers across the globe.

Despite their delicate texture, these seeds are packed with nutrients. They contain plant-based protein, antioxidants, and minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, and calcium, while remaining naturally low in fat and calories.

Makhana grows in aquatic plants found in ponds and wetlands. After harvesting, the seeds are dried, roasted, and popped to produce the crunchy snack widely available today. Their cultivation in India dates back more than two centuries and flourished under the patronage of the king of Darbhanga in Bihar during the 18th century.

Though India remains the dominant producer, fox nuts are also used across East and Southeast Asia, especially in China, Japan, and Korea.

Known as qian shi in China, they have long been valued in traditional medicine and cuisine, appearing in soups, desserts, and herbal dishes.

Today, makhana is finding its way into everything from snacks to desserts and even savoury curries. Here are some easy recipes you can try at home to explore the many ways this humble seed can be enjoyed.