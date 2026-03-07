Tales of her

Every woman carries a story; sometimes it falls out in the open, sometimes it stays hidden, and sometimes it is not even known to her. Across generations and places, women’s stories often speak of the courage and resistance they never chose, and the determination to dream a life beyond the limits placed on them.

No two stories are the same. But they are all connected by a shared thread — the constant effort to carve out space in a world that does not always make it easy.

On this International Women’s Day, in a world that celebrates women’s duties and sacrifices more than their stories, TNIE highlights books, movies, and music that capture different shades of womanhood and bring forward the many stories women have lived.

On the screen

Offside, Iranian (2006)

Jafar Panahi’s film, which won the Silver Bear at Berlin Film Festival, takes a unique feminist approach by exploring women’s passion for football. Through a group of spirited young women who challenge restrictions, cheer for the game, and cheekily push back against authority, the film sheds light on the place of women in Iranian society.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, French (2019)

A French historical drama directed by Céline Sciamma subverts the traditional ‘male gaze’ by creating an almost entirely female world, exploring themes of agency, equality, and shared experience among women.

The Handmaiden, Korean (2016)

Park Chan-wook’s visually striking psychological thriller explores power, deception, and sexuality within a rigid patriarchal world. With twists and turns, the film, loosely inspired by the English novel ‘Fingersmith’, subverts expectations at every turn.

Feminichi Fathima

The social drama by Fasil Muhammed subtly explores strong gender politics. The story centres on a housewife, Fathima, in Ponnani, who begins to rebel against patriarchal control.