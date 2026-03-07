Tales of her

Every woman carries a story; sometimes it falls out in the open, sometimes it stays hidden, and sometimes it is not even known to her. Across generations and places, women’s stories often speak of the courage and resistance they never chose, and the determination to dream a life beyond the limits placed on them.
No two stories are the same. But they are all connected by a shared thread — the constant effort to carve out space in a world that does not always make it easy.
On this International Women’s Day, in a world that celebrates women’s duties and sacrifices more than their stories, TNIE highlights books, movies, and music that capture different shades of womanhood and bring forward the many stories women have lived.
On the screen
Offside, Iranian (2006)
Jafar Panahi’s film, which won the Silver Bear at Berlin Film Festival, takes a unique feminist approach by exploring women’s passion for football. Through a group of spirited young women who challenge restrictions, cheer for the game, and cheekily push back against authority, the film sheds light on the place of women in Iranian society.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, French (2019)
A French historical drama directed by Céline Sciamma subverts the traditional ‘male gaze’ by creating an almost entirely female world, exploring themes of agency, equality, and shared experience among women.
The Handmaiden, Korean (2016)
Park Chan-wook’s visually striking psychological thriller explores power, deception, and sexuality within a rigid patriarchal world. With twists and turns, the film, loosely inspired by the English novel ‘Fingersmith’, subverts expectations at every turn.
Feminichi Fathima
The social drama by Fasil Muhammed subtly explores strong gender politics. The story centres on a housewife, Fathima, in Ponnani, who begins to rebel against patriarchal control.
The Girlfriend, Telugu (2015)
The Girlfriend is a romantic drama about Bhooma, a literature student navigating a toxic and emotionally abusive relationship. As the story unfolds, she begins to recognise the patterns of control around her and slowly reclaims her agency and self-worth.
Hidden Figures, English (2016)
Amid widespread racial and gender discrimination, three African American women mathematicians make vital contributions to the mission that sends astronaut John Glenn into orbit. The movie centres on women in science, navigating workplace discrimination while triumphing.
Women Talking, English (2022)
Sarah Polley’s film follows a group of American Mennonite women who discuss their future, following their discovery of the men’s history of raping the colony’s women. The story unfolds through women coming together and talking before making life-changing decisions.
Queen, Hindi (2014)
The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is often regarded as a feminist classic for its heartfelt and empowering portrayal of a woman discovering independence and self-worth on her own terms. Through comedic elements and visual spectacle, the movie tells a coming-of-age tale of an Indian woman.
Inside the tunes
Patakha Guddi – Highway
Released in 2014, the song is a high-energy Sufi-folk track that celebrates freedom, joy, and a carefree spirit. Using the image of a “firecracker kite,” it portrays a woman breaking away from social expectations and embracing life.
Varu Pokaam Parakkam – Rani Padmini
The song, as its title suggests, celebrates a woman’s freedom, journey, and happiness. Set to music by Bijibal, it unfolds as an upbeat travel anthem.
Run the World (Girls) – Beyoncé
A global anthem of female confidence, the song celebrates women’s power in leadership, work and society. Beyoncé has often described the track as a celebration of women who are strong, independent and unapologetic about their ambitions
Rasathi – 36 Vayadhinile
Rasathi is a Tamil term of endearment. The punch line of the song asks women to march forward proudly proclaiming that women should break free with pride/self-confidence, which are often used in a negative context for women.
Thani Lokah Murakkaari – Lokhah Chapter 1: Chandra
The song questions the contradiction in how women are viewed across cultures. While myths, folklore and religion often revere women as powerful goddesses, that symbolic power rarely translates into real life. It reflects on how a woman’s body, sexuality and agency are both desired and feared, celebrated in legend yet constantly controlled within society.
Labour – Paris Paloma
This haunting track became a viral feminist anthem for its raw depiction of the emotional and domestic labour women are often expected to perform. Its thumping beats and powerful chorus make listeners want to join in and raise their voice
Respect – Aretha Franklin
Originally written by Otis Redding, Franklin’s iconic version transformed the song into a feminist and civil rights anthem. Its demand for dignity and equality remains one of the most recognisable declarations of female empowerment.
Between the pages
Heart Lamp – Banu Mushtaq
This collection of 12 short stories that won the Booker Prize chronicles the everyday lives of women and girls in patriarchal communities in southern India.
The Bell Jar – Sylvia Plath
This seminal work chronicles the breakdown of Esther Greenwood, who is brilliant, beautiful, and successful. Her insanity is completely real and even rational.
We Should All Be Feminists – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Adapted from her famous TED Talk, Adichie’s essay makes a compelling case for gender equality through everyday stories and observations about culture and expectations
Ente Katha – Madhavikutty
In this bold autobiographical work, Madhavikutty candidly explores identity, relationships and female desire. The book follows Aami, starting from her childhood to her failed marriage and the birth of her children.
Aalahayude Penmakkal – Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph’s award-winning novel is a powerful narrative about marginalised women and their struggles. The first book in a trilogy, it follows Annie, an eight-year-old child living in ‘Kokkanchira’.
Breast Stories – Mahasweta Devi
The three short stories in the book explore themes such as caste, gender violence, patriarchy and exploitation of underprivileged, whether it’s women or peasants, or tribals.
Aarachar – K R Meera
Meera’s accomplished work follows the story of Chetna, a woman born into a family of executioners. Through her, the story questions patriarchy and power.