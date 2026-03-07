Women riders take the wheel as Rapido launches ‘Shakti’ in the capital city

Rolling onto Kerala’s streets for the first time and with a promise of opportunity for women, bike-taxi platform Rapido has launched ‘Rapido Shakti’. This new initiative seeks to train women riders and onboard them as bike-taxi captains.

The initiative was unveiled in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the company’s Pink Mobility campaign. Rapido has partnered with the state motor vehicles department and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to implement the initiative.

Rapido Shakti is designed to open up the bike-taxi sector to women who wish to earn through ride-hailing services while also strengthening safer first- and last-mile connectivity for women commuters.

Under the programme, selected participants will undergo professional riding and safety training through the KSRTC driving school before joining the platform.

The training will take place at the KSRTC Staff Training Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Each training cycle will accommodate up to 50 participants in batches of 25.

The programme includes modules on safe riding practices, traffic regulations, first aid, and customer service. Participants will also receive guidance on transport regulations governing online taxi and hire services.