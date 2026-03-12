Kidney care: Why early detection matters
Chronic kidney disease has emerged as a global health problem. This is an irreversible condition estimated to affect more than 850 million people. If left unaddressed, numbers are likely to go up and may become one of the leading causes of mortality by 2040.
This World Kidney Day (March 12), it is the need of the hour to spread awareness on the importance of these organs.
Diabetes, hypertension, glomerulonephritis, stone disease, obesity and some genetic conditions are the major causes of Chronic Kidney disease (CKD).
At the initial stage, CKD does not show any symptoms. Symptoms arrive once the functioning gets moderately to severely impaired.
When the kidney function reduces to less than 10%, the patient has reached end-stage renal failure and will require renal replacement therapy.
Detection of CKD
CKD is often discovered through blood or urine tests. Creatinine levels go up as the kidney functions deteriorate.
When it comes to urine tests, the presence of protein or red blood cells in the urine is considered abnormal. This indicates that filtering units (Glomeruli) that make up the kidney have become leaky or damaged.
However, even with advanced kidney failure, some people continue to pass normal or near-normal urine.
Signs and symptoms
As disease progresses, patients tend to have swelling of the feet, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, confusion and shortness of breath. They may also develop high blood pressure, anaemia, and brittle bones.
The blood chemistry might show elevated potassium and acid levels. If unchecked, it can develop a condition called uremia, which is fatal without treatment.
Treatment modalities
Various types of dialysis, like hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and renal transplantation, are the treatment options.
The latter is the best mode if a suitable donor is available. These are generally considered when kidney failure becomes severe, and the function drops to less than 90%.
However, transplantation can be performed earlier to avoid complications.
Prevention
CKD can be prevented to a great extent by early screening. Controlling blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and weight, along with following a healthy lifestyle, can help. Adequate intake of fluid is essential.
Patients with CKD and those who are prone to kidney disease should avoid medicines like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (painkillers).
Kidney, kids & youth
Kidney disease is common among adults because of childhood and teenage habits. To maintain good kidney health in youth, it is essential to avoid high sodium intake, excessive sugary drinks and processed foods, which can cause high blood pressure and diabetes.
Key habits to avoid include smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and taking high-protein supplements.
CKD and hypertension
Hypertension can add to the complications of kidney disease. Try to reduce the intake of salt. Avoid pickles, ready-to-eat chutneys, salted snacks like chips, fries, ‘papad’ and sauces. Alcohol and over-the-counter medications also should not be consumed.
Include whole cereals, vegetables like cauliflower, onions, cucumber, capsicum and pumpkin. Fresh fruits like grapes, melons, mangoes, and papayas are good for the kidneys.
CKD and diabetes
Making correct food choices is important when there is an added health consequence like diabetes. Sugars, proteins, and salt content have to be monitored in this type of complication. Take small, frequent meals of nutrient-rich foods to ensure good digestion and absorption of nutrients.
Avoid sweets and desserts as well as jams, fruit preserves, juices and colas.