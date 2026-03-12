Kidney care: Why early detection matters

Chronic kidney disease has emerged as a global health problem. This is an irreversible condition estimated to affect more than 850 million people. If left unaddressed, numbers are likely to go up and may become one of the leading causes of mortality by 2040.

This World Kidney Day (March 12), it is the need of the hour to spread awareness on the importance of these organs.

Diabetes, hypertension, glomerulonephritis, stone disease, obesity and some genetic conditions are the major causes of Chronic Kidney disease (CKD).

At the initial stage, CKD does not show any symptoms. Symptoms arrive once the functioning gets moderately to severely impaired.

When the kidney function reduces to less than 10%, the patient has reached end-stage renal failure and will require renal replacement therapy.

Detection of CKD

CKD is often discovered through blood or urine tests. Creatinine levels go up as the kidney functions deteriorate.

When it comes to urine tests, the presence of protein or red blood cells in the urine is considered abnormal. This indicates that filtering units (Glomeruli) that make up the kidney have become leaky or damaged.

However, even with advanced kidney failure, some people continue to pass normal or near-normal urine.

Signs and symptoms

As disease progresses, patients tend to have swelling of the feet, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, confusion and shortness of breath. They may also develop high blood pressure, anaemia, and brittle bones.

The blood chemistry might show elevated potassium and acid levels. If unchecked, it can develop a condition called uremia, which is fatal without treatment.