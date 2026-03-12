‘Nurse Boy’ on Swachh mission

Journeys often take us to new places and offer fresh perspectives on life, helping us see the things we often overlook. For Sreehari C S, a nurse from Kottayam, one such journey has sparked a radical shift in perspective. It led him to a mission most hesitate to touch: a dream of a nation with zero waste.

In an era when most social influencers chase fame through food, fashion, and lifestyle trends, Sreehari — known as the.nurse.boy — is of a different kind. While others come in front of the camera for likes, Sreehari has become a masked man with a different aim: to follow the Swachh Bharat Mission in its truest sense. After cleaning various locations across many states in India, he brought his mission home to Kerala, where he has now completed a cleaning drive in every district. Unbothered by the number of followers, he prefers becoming a real influence on society, using digital reach for actual civic transformation.

Sreehari’s mission began with a budget-friendly all-India trip. Travelling with just `7,000 in hand, he and his friends slept in railway stations, temples, and churches, witnessing the raw life of the country.

“During that trip, I saw a child with pneumonia lying in a waste pit near a railway station in Mumbai,” Sreehari recalls. “We started this mission by cleaning up that very spot. And then we went on to clean many other places during that trip.”