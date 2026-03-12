When a ‘jail visit’ ended an illegal stay of ‘tourist’

With lakhs of migrant workers employed across Kerala, identifying those who have entered the country illegally remains a major challenge for the police.

Language similarities, forged identity documents and the mobility of the migrant workforce often make it difficult to distinguish between genuine workers and undocumented immigrants. However, sometimes, a small detail can trigger suspicion and set off a chain of events that ultimately exposes the truth.

That is what happened recently in Ernakulam, when a prison visit by a migrant worker led police to uncover a Bangladeshi national who had been illegally living in the state for about two years.

The man first came under the radar of the Special Branch after he visited two Bangladeshi nationals lodged in the subjail. The visit raised suspicions among intelligence officers, who were tracking individuals linked to the arrested foreigners.

The man told officers that he was visiting the prisoners because they used to stay together in the same locality. But the explanation failed to convince investigators.

“We had our doubts from the beginning,” an officer says. “Though he insisted that he was from West Bengal, certain aspects of his responses and behaviour raised suspicion.”

Special Branch officers began quietly tracking his movements. Sleuths scanned his workplace in plainclothes.

“We wanted to confirm his identity and check whether other Bangladeshi nationals were working there under disguise,” says another officer.

A search of the room where he was staying provided the breakthrough. Officers recovered a Bangladeshi passport from the premises.

“During questioning, he admitted that he was a Bangladeshi national who had entered India on a tourist visa and later travelled to Kerala,” says an officer who was part of the operation. “Instead of returning after the visa expired, he continued to stay here and found work among migrant labourers.”

The man had been living in the state for about two years without attracting attention.