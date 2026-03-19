When a parked scooter trapped ‘Mass’ burglar

In the pursuit of success, many turn to faith, believing that God will guide and support their efforts. But for Stephen, a 38-year-old from Padmanabhapuram in Kanyakumari, faith was not a source of devotion — it became a tool in the execution of his crimes, and relying on routine and belief patterns, he carried out a series of burglaries.

Finally, he found neither luck nor divine favour on his side, as months of meticulous investigation led the Ayarkunnam police in Kottayam to his arrest.

It was an early Sunday morning (October 19, 2025). The faithful in Kongandoor, Ayarkunnam, were on their way to church for the Mass. In the soft morning mist, devotees hurried along, draped in scarves, carrying Bibles and rosaries. And in the empty neighbourhood, Stephen arrived on a scooter.

After ensuring that most residents had left for church, he moved towards a house near Kallitta Nada School in Kongandoor, one he had already marked. Within minutes, he broke open the kitchen door, entered the house, and stole `28,000 in cash and around 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments worth approximately `9.78 lakh before fleeing the scene.

The crime came to light only when the family returned home and discovered the break-in and missing valuables, prompting them to alert the police. The Ayarkunnam police station reached the spot, and soon the investigation began.

Initially, the police deemed it a routine burglary. But Inspector Jayaprakash V K reported the incident to District Police Chief Shahul Hameed A, following which a special investigation team was constituted. Led by Jayaprakash, the team included Sub-Inspectors Saju T Lukose, Sujith Kumar, Jacob P Joy, ASI Supriya K, SCPO Sharun Raj, Arun Kumar, and CPOs Ranjith and Vimal, with additional support from the district special squad members Joby Joseph and Shyam S Nair.

“As days turned into months, there was a perception that the probe had gone cold or been abandoned. In reality, we were closely tracking every lead that could take us to the accused,” says an officer with the squad.

The team discovered the accused had used a stolen Honda Activa scooter from the limits of the Thiruvalla police station to execute the crime.

Focus was given to analysing CCTV footage from multiple locations and tracking suspicious vehicles seen in public spaces. “Despite extensive efforts, these initial leads did not immediately yield results,” adds the officer.