"Now, would anyone come out as a transgender person in the country?” laments Syama S Prabha, expressing her anguish over the latest amendments to Transgender Persons Bill, which was passed in Parliament recently.

“It is an existential crisis. If the new Bill becomes an Act, I will no longer be considered a transgender person,” she explains.

It’s not just her. Over 90 per cent of the nearly four lakh transgender people in the country will be out of the ambit of the Bill, Syama points out.

Indeed, this growing anguish among the community has now manifested in the streets as well, with several, including Syama, taking out a protest march in Delhi.

‘Narrow definition’

According to the Transgender Persons Act of 2019, a transgender person is defined as someone “whose gender does not match the gender assigned to that person at birth.”

It includes trans-men or trans-women (whether or not such a person has undergone sex reassignment surgery or hormone therapy), persons with intersex variations, genderqueer, and persons having such socio-cultural identities as kinner, hijra, aravani and jogta.

With the latest amendments, that definition has narrowed.

Moving away from the landmark 2014 NALSA judgment and the 2019 Act, the new Bill only recognises cultural identities like kinner, hijra, aravani and jogta along with intersex people, Syama says.“Why such a regressive move now?” she asks.

“The Bill takes away the right to a self-perceived gender identity,” she elaborated, adding, “While it reintroduced the defunct term eunuch, it excludes transmen as well as a majority of transwomen who don’t belong to communities like hijra or kinner.”