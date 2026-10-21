IMD issues orange alerts in five Kerala districts as heavy rain continues for five days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to lash across the state, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state over the next five days.
Orange alerts were issued for districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam on Wednesday.
According to the IMD a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast has developed into a low-pressure area.
Another cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and adjoining areas of Thailand and Myanmar is expected to move into the North Andaman Sea before progressing west-northwestwards.
Under its influence, a second low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining central-east Bay of Bengal around Saturday. The system is expected to move northwestwards and may intensify further.
With a low-pressure area forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Kerala over the next five days.
The IMD has also issued marine warnings for the Gulf of Mannar, the adjoining Kanyakumari region, the south Tamil Nadu coast and the northern Sri Lankan coast on October 21.
Strong winds and rough seas are expected over the east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea from October 23.
On October 24 and 25, the warning will extend to the Gulf of Mannar, the adjoining Kanyakumari region, the south and east-central Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea.
Winds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 25.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the warned areas on the specified dates.