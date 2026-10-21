IMD issues orange alerts in five Kerala districts as heavy rain continues for five days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to lash across the state, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state over the next five days.

Orange alerts were issued for districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam on Wednesday.

According to the IMD a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast has developed into a low-pressure area.

Another cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and adjoining areas of Thailand and Myanmar is expected to move into the North Andaman Sea before progressing west-northwestwards.

Under its influence, a second low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining central-east Bay of Bengal around Saturday. The system is expected to move northwestwards and may intensify further.

With a low-pressure area forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Kerala over the next five days.