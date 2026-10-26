A plate of pasta for every mood

Pasta. This Italian dough has taken over the world. It is both one of the most popular dishes and, at times, a convenient one to prepare.

The choices are umpteen. The dried pasta comes in many shapes and forms, with fillings and without fillings. It can be prepared in several kinds of sauces, vegetables, meat and seafood. It can also be a good base for a salad.

You need a healthy meal, a diet meal, or a scrumptious and indulgent one. There is a pasta for you.

So, here are a few easy and elaborate recipes to try at home at your leisure.

Beef ravioli in tomato sauce

Ingredients:

For the dough

Semolina flour: 1 cup

All-purpose flour: ½ cup

Salt: ½ tsp

Eggs (lightly beaten): 2

Olive oil: 2 tbsp

Water: 2 to 3 tbsp

Unsalted butter: 2 tbsp

Onion (chopped): 1

Celery (chopped): 1 cup

Carrots (chopped): 1 cup

Ground beef: 500g

Salt: 1 tsp

Black pepper: ½ tsp

Italian seasoning: 2 tsp

Dry red wine: ½ cup

Eggs (lightly beaten): 2

Parmesan cheese (grated): ½ cup (plus more for serving)

Breadcrumbs: ¼ cup

For the Sauce

Olive oil: ¼ cup

Garlic (minced): 4 cloves

Tomatoes (chopped): 750g

Salt: 1 tsp

Black pepper: ½ tsp

Fresh basil (chopped): 2 tbsp

Method:

Mix the flours and salt. Slowly add the eggs, oil, then water. Knead well. Roll the dough into a ball. With a knife, divide it into quarters and cover. Let it rest for 15 minutes. Take one quarter at a time, and on a floured surface, gently roll out the dough into a 2-inch by 4-inch rectangle, about ⅛-inch thick. Fold the sides into each other. Roll it again. Repeat this process 3 to 4 times, until the pasta is smooth. Trim the edges to make a smooth sheet. Keep it aside. Now, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, and carrots and sauté until soft. Add the beef and break it up with a spatula. Cook until no longer pink. Discard rendered grease, leaving about 1 tablespoon in the pan. Season the meat with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Stir in the red wine and simmer until almost all the liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat and let cool for 15 minutes. Transfer the meat into a mixer. Add eggs, cheese, and breadcrumbs. Purée until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. On a floured surface, lay the pasta sheets. Each pasta sheet should be about 4 inches wide. In the centre of the sheet, about 1 inch from one of the short ends, place a teaspoon of the filling. Continue the process about 1 inch apart in a straight row from one side to the other. Dip your fingertip in water and lightly brush around each mound of the filling. Fold the dough over the filling. Mould it around the filling to press out any air pockets. Use your fingertips and firmly press the edges of the dough together to seal. Cut between the mounds of filling. Separate the squares and place them in a single layer on a floured baking sheet. Cover it. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for several minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring often, for about 7 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and fresh basil. Bring a pot of liberally salted water to a boil. Carefully place the prepared ravioli into the boiling water. Cook for about 3 to 4 minutes. Divide the ravioli onto plates, top with the sauce, grated Parmesan and chopped fresh basil.