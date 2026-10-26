A plate of pasta for every mood

Pasta. This Italian dough has taken over the world. It is both one of the most popular dishes and, at times, a convenient one to prepare.
The choices are umpteen. The dried pasta comes in many shapes and forms, with fillings and without fillings. It can be prepared in several kinds of sauces, vegetables, meat and seafood. It can also be a good base for a salad.
You need a healthy meal, a diet meal, or a scrumptious and indulgent one. There is a pasta for you.
So, here are a few easy and elaborate recipes to try at home at your leisure.
Beef ravioli in tomato sauce
Ingredients:
For the dough
Semolina flour: 1 cup
All-purpose flour: ½ cup
Salt: ½ tsp
Eggs (lightly beaten): 2
Olive oil: 2 tbsp
Water: 2 to 3 tbsp
Unsalted butter: 2 tbsp
Onion (chopped): 1
Celery (chopped): 1 cup
Carrots (chopped): 1 cup
Ground beef: 500g
Salt: 1 tsp
Black pepper: ½ tsp
Italian seasoning: 2 tsp
Dry red wine: ½ cup
Eggs (lightly beaten): 2
Parmesan cheese (grated): ½ cup (plus more for serving)
Breadcrumbs: ¼ cup
For the Sauce
Olive oil: ¼ cup
Garlic (minced): 4 cloves
Tomatoes (chopped): 750g
Salt: 1 tsp
Black pepper: ½ tsp
Fresh basil (chopped): 2 tbsp
Method:
Mix the flours and salt. Slowly add the eggs, oil, then water. Knead well. Roll the dough into a ball. With a knife, divide it into quarters and cover. Let it rest for 15 minutes. Take one quarter at a time, and on a floured surface, gently roll out the dough into a 2-inch by 4-inch rectangle, about ⅛-inch thick. Fold the sides into each other. Roll it again. Repeat this process 3 to 4 times, until the pasta is smooth. Trim the edges to make a smooth sheet. Keep it aside. Now, melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, and carrots and sauté until soft. Add the beef and break it up with a spatula. Cook until no longer pink. Discard rendered grease, leaving about 1 tablespoon in the pan. Season the meat with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Stir in the red wine and simmer until almost all the liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat and let cool for 15 minutes. Transfer the meat into a mixer. Add eggs, cheese, and breadcrumbs. Purée until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. On a floured surface, lay the pasta sheets. Each pasta sheet should be about 4 inches wide. In the centre of the sheet, about 1 inch from one of the short ends, place a teaspoon of the filling. Continue the process about 1 inch apart in a straight row from one side to the other. Dip your fingertip in water and lightly brush around each mound of the filling. Fold the dough over the filling. Mould it around the filling to press out any air pockets. Use your fingertips and firmly press the edges of the dough together to seal. Cut between the mounds of filling. Separate the squares and place them in a single layer on a floured baking sheet. Cover it. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for several minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring often, for about 7 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and fresh basil. Bring a pot of liberally salted water to a boil. Carefully place the prepared ravioli into the boiling water. Cook for about 3 to 4 minutes. Divide the ravioli onto plates, top with the sauce, grated Parmesan and chopped fresh basil.
Pasta A La Vodka
Ingredient:
Penne or your favourite pasta: 500 g
Salt: 2.75 tsp
Olive oil: 1.5 tbsp
Onion (finely diced): 0.5
Garlic (finely minced): 2 cloves
Tomato paste: 0.5 cup
Heavy cream: 310 ml
Vodka: 80 ml
Chilli flakes: 0.5 tsp
Black pepper: A pinch
Parmesan: 50 g (plus more for serving)
Pasta cooking water: 125 ml
Parsley (finely chopped): 2 tsp
Method:
Bring a large pot of water to a boil with the salt. Cook pasta in it till al dente. Then drain the pasta. Meanwhile, heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Cook the onion and garlic until translucent. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Add the cream, stir well to dissolve the tomato paste. Then add the chilli flakes, salt, pepper and vodka. Simmer on low for 3 minutes, stirring regularly. Stir in the parmesan until melted, then turn off the heat and let the pasta rest until ready. Add the pasta and 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water. Over medium heat on the stove, stir until all the pasta is nicely coated with the sauce. Serve immediately with a dusting of extra parmesan and a pinch of parsley.
Chickpea and mozzarella pasta salad
Ingredients:
Penne pasta: 200g
Chickpeas (cooked): 1 cup
Cherry tomatoes (cut in half): 1 cup
Capsicum(chopped): ½ cup
Red onion(finely chopped): ¼ cup
Mozzarella(cubed): ½ cup
Olives (chopped): ¼ cup
Olive oil: 3 tbsp
Lemon juice: 1½ tbsp
Garlic (finely chopped): 1 clove
Dried oregano: ½ tsp
Black pepper: ½ tsp
Salt: to taste
Method:
Cook the pasta until it is firm to bite and slightly chewy (al dente), then drain and rinse under cold water. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Add the cooled pasta, chickpeas, tomatoes, capsicum, onion, mozzarella and olives to a large bowl. Pour over the dressing and toss well. Refrigerate for 15–20 minutes before serving.
Chicken and sweet corn pasta salad
Ingredients
Cooked fusilli pasta: 200g
Cooked chicken (shredded): 150g
Sweet corn: ½ cup
Cherry tomatoes(cut in half): 1 cup
Cucumber (diced):1 cup
Spring onion (chopped): 2
Mayonnaise: 2 tbsp
Yoghurt: 2 tbsp
Lemon juice: 1 tbsp
Black pepper: ½ tsp
Chilli flakes: ½ tsp
Salt: to taste
Method
In a bowl, mix mayonnaise, yoghurt, lemon juice, black pepper, chilli flakes and salt to make the dressing. Add the cooked pasta, chicken, sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumber, capsicum and spring onion. Toss until evenly coated and refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving.
Veggie-loaded spaghetti bolognese
Ingredients
Mushrooms: 200g
Carrot (grated): 150g
Zucchini (grated): 150g
Onion (finely chopped: I50g
Olive oil: 2 tbsp
Minced beef: 500g
Onion powder: 2 tsp
Garlic powder: 1 tsp
Tomato paste: 55g
Tomatoes(blanched and mashed): 800g
Italian dried herbs: 1 tbsp
Spinach(chopped): 100g
Spaghetti: 500g
Method
Heat the olive oil in a large pan and sauté the onion, carrot and zucchini until softened and beginning to turn golden. Add the tomato paste and cook for two to three minutes. Add the minced beef and grated mushrooms and cook until the meat is browned. Stir in the mashed tomatoes, mixed herbs and spinach. Cook until the vegetables are cooked and the sauce has thickened. Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti as per preference. Serve the Bolognese over the cooked spaghetti.
Vegan Macaroni and Cheese
Ingredients:
Ingredient
Carrot: 1
Potatoes: 2
Onion: 1
Cashews: 1/4 cup
Nutritional yeast: 1/4 cup
Garlic powder: 1 tbsp
Apple cider vinegar: 1 tsp
Lemon juice: 1 tsp
Vegan Milk: 1/2 cup
Water (to boil veggies): 1/2 cup
Salt: To taste
Boiled macaroni: 100g
Method
Method: Boil carrot, potato, onion and cashew together for 10-15 minutes till it becomes soft and mushy. Keep 1/2 cup of the boiled water aside for later. Put the boiled items into the blender. Add the garlic powder, nutritional yeast, vinegar, lemon juice, milk and boiled water. Blend at high speed for 1.5 minutes. Add salt to taste and blend again for 10 seconds. Add the cheese sauce to a pan and let it heat up on low flame for a minute. Add the macaroni to the sauce and mix well to coat it with sauce all over. Turn off the flame after 3 minutes and serve. Optional: Add 1 tsp of pepper if you like it a bit on the spicy side.