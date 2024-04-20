Diamond and gold ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore stolen from Director Joshiy's home

The theft is suspected to have taken place between 1 am and 2 am when Joshiy's family were present at the house in Street B, XB Cross Road, Panampilly Nagar, one of the posher areas of Kochi.

"The accused persons entered the house by breaking the window in the kitchen of the house. Later, they stole ornaments from the Almirah in a bedroom on the first floor of the house. We are conducting a probe into the incident," said P Rajkumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam.

According to police reports, the stolen items include one diamond necklace set, 10 diamond rings, 12 diamond earrings, two gold rings, 10 gold chains, 10 gold bangles, and 10 wristwatches.

The total estimated value of the stolen jewelry is over Rs 1 crore.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved, noting that the theft appeared to be carefully planned. It seems a history-sheeter is involved in the incident, a police officer said.

Police are investigating whether a gang from another state may be responsible for the theft as similar incidents have occurred in Kochi in recent months with robbers coming from other states and escaping back to their home states.

Forensic and fingerprint experts have collected samples from the house, and a canine from the dog squad was also brought in.

"We are putting all our efforts into identifying and apprehending the suspects as quickly as possible. We are also checking individuals previously arrested for theft and recently released from jail," a police officer stated.