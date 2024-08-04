People must support Wayanad tragedy survivors: CPM state secretary M V Govindan

KOCHI: CPM state secretary M V Govindan Master on Saturday urged the public to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to help Wayanad landslide victims.

“The landslides in Wayanad are the biggest disaster to strike the state. It’s essential that everyone contributes to the cause,” he said. He was speaking after presenting the ‘PG Sahitya Puraskar Trust Award’ to renowned writer and literary critic M K Sanoo Master at a function held at Ernakulam Public Library.

He added that the state government plans to build a township as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation project for the victims.

“Though the epicentre of the landslide was 6 to 7km from human settlements, the boulders and mudflows quickly engulfed hillside villages. When I arrived on Tuesday morning, the scenes of death and destruction were heart-wrenching. Many bodies were recovered from the Chalikayar River, over 15km away. Rescue operators found numerous body parts, highlighting the scale of the disaster,” he said.

The CPM leader also pointed out that a lot of supplies (over and above that are actually required) are reaching the affected area.