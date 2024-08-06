Cops book Kochi consultancy firm over German language test fraud

KOCHI: The police have started an investigation against a foreign recruitment consultancy firm that allegedly swindled money from numerous students after promising to arrange a slot for an offline German language proficiency test that is mandatory in moving to Germany. The case was registered by Palarivattom police against Koch-based L Cloud Consultancy and its proprietor Lijo Jacob John who is currently absconding.

According to police, the firm has no connection with the agency conducting the German language test. They received a complaint from a student belonging to Kaduthuruthy based on which the case was registered.

Police are expecting more complaints in the coming days. “The complainant, who was learning German for studying abroad, was first added to a WhatsApp group,” said a cop. “The group was related to content on opportunities in Germany and procedures for moving to a European country. Later, she was promised a convenient date and time for an offline language proficiency test by paying them a fee. After this the complainant paid Rs 16,000 and Rs 15,000 on two occasions,” he said.

Later, she was told about various available dates for the examination. But when the complainant chose a date for the exam, the accused person claimed that the test had been postponed. “After frequent examination cancellations as claimed by the accused, the victim requested a refund. But she never received any money,” he said.

Firose A, Station House Officer (SHO) Palarivattom, said the investigation has commenced. “The accused is absconding. We are attempting to trace him. The agency is not functional. Currently, we have received only one complaint. But there are reports that numerous students have been cheated by the firm,” he said.

Goethe-Institute which conducts A1-C2 level German Language proficiency examinations has already alerted students against similar scams. Cases have been registered against L Cloud and Lijo Jacob John at police stations in other districts in the state. Palarivattom police are in touch with police in other districts as part of the probe.