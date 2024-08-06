Kochi corporation mulls local area plan with thrust on environment conservation

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Kochi corporation plans to prepare a comprehensive local area plan (LAP) that will also take into consideration the environment-related issues faced by the city and include ways to mitigate them.

Recently, the state government approved the Kochi City Master Plan (2019-2040) which endeavours to enhance the quality of urban life while proposing measures to strengthen the city’s base in line with the objectives outlined in the Union government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

“We’re going to prepare the first Local Area Plan based on the master plan. My suggestion is that the plan should be prepared after taking into consideration the environment-related issues, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state. A supplementary agenda is being introduced in Tuesday’s council to discuss the measure, and approve the same,” Mayor M Anilkumar said.

The Union government will allot a share of the fund required for the LAP implementation, while the corporation also needs to utilise its funds. “We’ll start with the Vyttila region. If we can prepare this successfully, we’ll gradually cover the entire area under the corporation,” the mayor added.

The council meeting on Monday demanded that the corporation give serious attention to geological issues and take measures including the preparation of an emergency plan in the event of a disaster like the Wayanad landslide. The mayor promised to bring the various disaster-related issues raised in the council before the Urban Commission soon. The council also decided to seek funds from the state government, which had set aside Rs 7 crore in the budget for environment-related studies, to conduct a study on disaster and climate change issues affecting the region.

Corporation to focus on decentralised waste mgmt

Amid complaints of lapses in the waste management system, the mayor exhorted the council to focus on decentralised waste management by setting up sewage treatment plants, as far as possible, in the divisions itself. He cited the success of such initiatives at Kunnumpuram and Manappattiparambu. “If we can treat one or two tonnes of wastes locally without dumping them at Brahmapuram, it will contribute in a big way towards building an environment-friendly city,” Anilkumar said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of certain complaints of corruption, the mayor said the corporation will show no leniency on the matter.

“Whatever complaints I receive, I forward the same to the vigilance director, whether it’s against X or Y.”