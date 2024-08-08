Cochin International Airport Ltd seeks cooperation during security checks

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has issued an advisory to passengers, requesting their cooperation with enhanced security checks at the Kochi airport ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The advisory comes even as an irate passenger was arrested on Wednesday morning for claiming that there was a ‘bomb’ in his luggage during an argument with the security personnel over the long security process.

“As directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), security checks have been heightened at all airports, including Cochin, till August 20 in preparation for Independence Day. Various airport processes may take longer than normal during this generally busy period. We advise all travellers to arrive at the airport early to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey. This will help with timely check-ins and security procedures, and also allow you to enjoy the shopping and leisure facilities at Cochin Airport,” the advisory read.

The development comes amid debates on whether the Central Industrial Security Force, entrusted with the airport security, is too strict with passengers or such action is indeed required. The flyer was arrested after he got irked with the heightened security-checks and claimed on the spur of the moment that he ‘has got a bomb in his bag’. The passenger was detained and handed over to the Nedumbassery police.

Last August, a woman who similarly claimed that there was a bomb in her bag, in the heat of the moment, too was detained. That after the security personnel enquired about the content of her baggage that made her lose her cool.

Justice K Narayana Kurup, former chairman of Police Complaint Authority, said there are two options before the security personnel, either to detain and hand him over to the police or check his baggage thoroughly and take lenient action based on humane consideration after ensuring that he has no criminal intent.

“In my opinion, though, strict action should be taken against such persons as well, as there is a laid down security procedure. The act falls under the bomb hoax offense category. Further, it has resulted in inconvenience to other passengers due to the flight delay. Then there is a risk of people making such hoax calls to deliberately delay the flight or to gain attention,” Narayana Kurup pointed out.