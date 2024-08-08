Kochi: Spot admission at Cusat

KOCHI: The Spot admission to the vacant seats for the MTech (full time) programmes at School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), will be held on August 12. Students who are interested should report with the original certificates and documents at School of Engineering, Cusat. For more details, visit www.admissions.cusat.ac.in

MSc econometrics & financial tech prog

The spot admission to the one vacant seat in SCT category for MSc econometrics and financial technology at Centre for Budget Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology, will be held on August 9.In the absence of candidates under CAT rank list in SCT category, candidates without a CAT rank will be considered. Students who are interested should report with the original certificates and documents at the Centre for Budget Studies, Cusat, between 10.30 am and 11.30. For more details, call 0484 2862735.

Department of computer applications

Additionally, the spot admission to the vacant seats in different categories for MCA (regular, 5 seats), MCA (cost sharing, 10 seats), MSc computer science with specialisation in artificial intelligence (10 seats), MSc computer science with specialisation in data science (4 seats) at the department of computer applications, Cochin University of Science and Technology, will be held on August 9. Students who are interested should report with the original certificates and documents at the Department of Computer Applications, Cusat, from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.