Ensure lane traffic along Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of NH 66: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered that traffic regulations, including lane traffic, be put in place along the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of the National Highway 66. It also said that care should be taken to ensure that no waste materials or liquid chemicals used in the construction of the elevated highway are spilled over the road.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Lijin C T of Alappuzha highlighting the bad conditions of the road and the frequent accidents on the stretch.

The petitioner also sought to ensure that a proper rainwater drainage system is put in place and that roads having a width 5.5 metres are operational on either side of the construction site along the National Highway to facilitate the free and continuous flow of traffic.

In a report, the inspector of police, Kuthiathode police station, highlighted the seriousness of the accidents occurring along the stretch between Aroor and Thuravoor Junctions. The report indicated that a large number of accidents resulting in death had taken place.

The inspector of police, who was present in person, had assured that traffic regulations would be put in place to manage traffic along the stretch and also assured that no waste or liquid chemicals used for construction would be spilled over the road.

Meanwhile, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that when projects of this scale and nature are taken forward, it is for the authority concerned to ensure that alternative provisions are effectively made. The court cannot allow our citizens to suffer and urgent action is required, the court observed when the matter regarding road maintenance came up for hearing.

In a report, the amicus curiae suggested that there should be a motorable stretch with a minimum width of 3.5 metres, so that at least single-line traffic without impediment is possible, thus easing the problem there.

Counsel for the NHAI submitted that steps have been taken to ensure that the road is better maintained.

He added that since the area is terribly water-prone without proper drainage, pumping activities are being carried out. The condition of the road has not improved, he added.