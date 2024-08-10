Organisers clear Rs 1.5-crore dues, but Aspinwall not to be Kochi Biennale venue anymore

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has cleared its dues amounting to Rs 1.50 crore to Delhi property developer DLF Ltd., which owns the Aspinwall House – the main venue of all the five editions of Kochi-Muziris Biennale. It is touted as the country’s largest contemporary art exhibition attracting visitors from far and wide.

Yet, the iconic waterfront property in Fort Kochi may not be the venue for another Biennale amid reports that the organisers are looking for other state government properties in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Willingdon Island for the sixth edition, which has been postponed to December 2025.

A clear indication of a new venue hosting the next Biennale came after the state government built a wall on the Aspinwall’s property, separating its 1.29 acres from the DLF’s 2.44 acres. The total Aspinwall land comes to 3.73 acres which served as the main venue of the Biennale. “We are looking for alternative venues as Aspinwall House property will be taken over by the Coast Guard. Our information is that the Union government has sold the property to the Coast Guard,” said a source with the KBF.

According to the source, all the pending dues were transferred to the DLF’s account in the last two days. “We used our sponsors’ money to clear the dues,” said the source. DLF charges Rs 25 lakh rent for one month, and though the show runs only through four months, the organisers need one month before the event to set up their art installations, and one month after the show to remove the installations from the venue.

In a letter to Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal said the Aspinwall property is located close to its premises in Fort Kochi, and acquiring it will give “immense strategic advantage” for the Coast Guard. “It will go a long way to facilitate quick operational/logistics/manpower augmentation for maritime and coastal security of the nation in general and Kerala in particular,” said the letter.

When contacted, the DLF spokesperson said no final decision has been taken to date but confirmed that the company was in talks with several prospective buyers. “We are in talks with multiple prospective buyers. Once we arrive at a reportable development, we will disclose it in compliance to our obligation,” she said.