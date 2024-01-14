Thai Airways’ triweekly service to Bangkok to commence on March 31

The demand for travel to East Asian and Oceanic countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand, has seen a steady increase. “There has been a 30% year-on-year increase in post-pandemic passenger movement to these countries from India,” according to a travel and tourism industry expert. CIAL has been trying to convince airlines of the opportunities Kerala offers. “Efforts are on to get more carriers to operate direct services from Kochi,” the official said. Some of the companies that are being lured include Lufthansa, Philippine Airlines, Qantas, and Air New Zealand.