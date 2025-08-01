Kochi, do we have a breakthrough?

Perhaps nothing else infuriates city residents as much as urban waterlogging during monsoons. Over the past few years, all it took was a drizzle for the city’s main roads to turn into a cloggy mess. It seemed like an annual fixture.

This year, however, the city has largely seen fewer instances of waterlogging since the monsoon onset. Compared with previous years, the menace resurfaced only last weekend, when the city received sustained rainfall.

City residents and motorists point out that even on days when some roads were inundated, the water quickly drained away. Does that mean we have finally got a breakthrough?

“There was 60mm of rain one day (Saturday), and we witnessed flooding. Persistent rain for around three to four hours might have caused flooding in the city. Otherwise, the situation was better in general this time,” says Manoj Kumar, president of the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce.

The Kerala High Court, too, recently lauded the corporation for effectively controlling waterlogging in the city, stating that inundation was under control except in a few spots. The court also sought a progress report from the state government on the rejuvenation work of the Mullassery Canal.

“The coordination between departments — corporation, district administration, revenue, PWD, and fire & safety — has helped in dealing with the situation,” says Mayor M Anilkumar, adding that the observations and directions from the High Court and amicus curiae contributed to the renewed efforts.

“We cleaned the drainages earlier to avoid the possibility of waterlogging, and only some works related to canal cleaning were left. Joint initiatives and efforts have helped us.”

Though a 7 per cent deficit from the ‘average normal rainfall’ (1,361), this year, Ernakulam district has so far received higher rainfall (1,268.6mm) than 2024 (1,059mm — 22 per cent deficit) and 2023 (993.7mm — 27 per cent deficit).

According to Manoj, the effectiveness of cleaning works carried out with the cooperation of multiple departments helped in managing waterlogging, and rain did not cause the level of damage seen in previous years.