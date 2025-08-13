Women’s biz buzz to liven up long weekend in Kochi

The Central Park at Panampilly Nagar will come alive during the long weekend ahead, with rows of vibrant stalls offering everything from baked goodies and clothes to jewellery and electronic bio-bins.

Organised by the Panampilly Nagar Welfare Association, the Kochi Women’s Startup Expo will be held over Friday and Saturday, between 10am and 9pm. This is the third edition of the expo, which features mostly home-based and micro entrepreneurs.

Meena Benjamin, secretary of the association, says the concept was born as she saw many women entrepreneurs struggling to present their products on a larger scale.

“So what we are doing is providing them with a platform to showcase their products. Most of those who have enlisted for the expo are online businesses. They do not want to make a profit only, but wish to present their products physically to people,” she says.

The expo will see brands like Hira Creations with their range of handmade jewellery, Vine & Branches, with their heirloom furniture, and GetKitch showcasing their hand-seasoned cast iron cookware.

The intention behind the expo goes beyond merely giving entrepreneurs a platform. The aim is to use the proceeds collected to carry out much-needed upkeep in and around Panampilly. “This Central Park itself needs a lot of attention. However, we are always told the authorities do not have sufficient funds,” says Meena.

“Some parks in the area have become inaccessible to local residents due to a lack of maintenance and have, instead, become preferred spots for antisocial activities. The authorities won’t take action themselves. So we try to organise events like this expo to create some sort of income.”