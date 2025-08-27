Gadhika: Kochi to host one-of-a-kind indigenous fest

After a gap of five years, indigenous communities from around Kerala will come together to celebrate their traditional art, culture, crafts, knowledge and much more at a single location. The grand festival, titled Gadhika, brings together the varied hues of Kerala’s indigenous culture, the nuances of its folk art tradition, and the unique flavours of food primarily sourced from forests.

And this year, from August 29 to September 4, Gadhika will be organised in a full-fledged manner at JNI Stadium in Kochi. The folk art fair and exhibition is being jointly organised by the Scheduled Caste/Tribes Welfare Departments and Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS).

“The last edition of Gadhika was held in Kannur. That was way back in 2020, before the pandemic. After that, due to lockdowns and elections, we couldn’t organise this much-celebrated festival,” explains Joseph John, joint director (development) of the SC department.

In between, the departments had a plan to organise the festival in Thrissur two years ago. However, as it was an election year, the plan was again put on hold. “So, this year, the festival is quite special. It’s a revival, a grand one at that, with a few special events being added to the already colourful fest,” Joseph adds.

This year, four aspects of indigenous life — culture, knowledge, cuisine and health — will be shared with the people of Kerala. “Since the event is in Kochi, we hope more youngsters will visit and get a glimpse into Kerala’s native culture and people. Such knowledge should be preserved,” he adds.

The name of the event comes from the magical healing ritual traditionally performed by the Adiyan or Ravular tribal community of Wayanad district to cure their diseases and ailments, explains an official with the department. There are three facets to Gadhika. One that’s usually held when you get sick to get rid of the illness. Then, there’s puja gaddhika, which is performed as a sign of gratitude after the illness is cured. The last one is the ‘nattu’ gaddhika, which is performed annually.