Gadhika: Kochi to host one-of-a-kind indigenous fest

After a gap of five years, indigenous communities from around Kerala will come together to celebrate their traditional art, culture, crafts, knowledge and much more at a single location. The grand festival, titled Gadhika, brings together the varied hues of Kerala’s indigenous culture, the nuances of its folk art tradition, and the unique flavours of food primarily sourced from forests.
And this year, from August 29 to September 4, Gadhika will be organised in a full-fledged manner at JNI Stadium in Kochi. The folk art fair and exhibition is being jointly organised by the Scheduled Caste/Tribes Welfare Departments and Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS).
“The last edition of Gadhika was held in Kannur. That was way back in 2020, before the pandemic. After that, due to lockdowns and elections, we couldn’t organise this much-celebrated festival,” explains Joseph John, joint director (development) of the SC department.
In between, the departments had a plan to organise the festival in Thrissur two years ago. However, as it was an election year, the plan was again put on hold. “So, this year, the festival is quite special. It’s a revival, a grand one at that, with a few special events being added to the already colourful fest,” Joseph adds.
This year, four aspects of indigenous life — culture, knowledge, cuisine and health — will be shared with the people of Kerala. “Since the event is in Kochi, we hope more youngsters will visit and get a glimpse into Kerala’s native culture and people. Such knowledge should be preserved,” he adds.
The name of the event comes from the magical healing ritual traditionally performed by the Adiyan or Ravular tribal community of Wayanad district to cure their diseases and ailments, explains an official with the department. There are three facets to Gadhika. One that’s usually held when you get sick to get rid of the illness. Then, there’s puja gaddhika, which is performed as a sign of gratitude after the illness is cured. The last one is the ‘nattu’ gaddhika, which is performed annually.
The concept of the fest is borrowed from here. “That will be revived from this year,” Joseph says.
The idea of an exhibition by the indigenous communities in Kerala has existed for decades, says Madu Narayanan of KIRTADS. A yearly gathering where the communities can directly meet their customers with their wares.
According to him, one unique aspect is the stalls set up to exhibit native medicinal practices. “Traditional indigenous medicinal practitioners will reach Kochi and will present their expertise and offer consultation throughout the event. Along with that, a herbal steam bath will also be made available for the general public,” says Madhu, who is in charge of the arts traditions and events in the fest.
Around 500 artists from Kerala will participate in the week-long fest. From Irula Dance, Mangalam Kali, Koraga Nritham, Gadhika, Koonthan Dance to Nina Bali, more than 15 art forms of tribal communities will be performed at the fest. “Along with that, Theyyam from north Malabar — Kandakarnan and Maaritheyyam — will be performed without losing its true essence,” he says. Thira from south Malabar, Padayani from south Kerala and many such art forms will also be held as part of the event.
RLV Ramakrishnan’s Mohiniyattam and a musical evening by singer Pushpavathi are also part of the event. Other highlights include a food court, exclusively serving indigenous cuisine, and a traditional tree house.
The event, organisers hope, will light the flame of the entrepreneurial spirit of the indigenous communities. Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the festival on August 29.