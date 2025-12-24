Kind attn: New mayor & Co.

As the newly elected corporation council and mayor are set to take charge of the city, public expectations for a more liveable, sustainable, global destination are high.
While projects such as the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System and the local area master plan are ongoing, Kochi’s transformation into a world-class city requires a more coordinated, long-term development strategy that leverages its unique geography and addresses gaps in infrastructural development and connect with the public.
Experts stress that projects alone will not be enough. The decisions and effective coordination with multiple agencies would determine whether Kochi emerges as a city of international standards or continues to struggle with unplanned development.
Water-based masterplan
A Gopakumar, founder of the Better Kochi Response Group, believes a water-based master plan “is a must” as the city is home to several waterbodies.
“The aquatic weeds should be periodically cleared. With two years of targeted work on declogging and decontaminating, we can revive the water bodies,” he says. “This will enhance water transport and also provide a boost to the tourism sector. This might sound unachievable, but if there is a will, there is a way.”
Gopakumar cites the example of Amsterdam, which has developed waterways through floating homes in neighbourhoods like Schoonschip, integrated water management, green infrastructure (blue-green roofs, permeable paving), and adapting to rising sea levels with resilient designs.
“Water transport should be improved – water metros, boats and private boats. It will help tackle traffic congestion and pollution too,” he adds.
While Kochi’s waterways are a natural advantage, he also argued that such projects cannot succeed without fixing the city’s basic infrastructure.
Former mayor and historian K J Sohan echoes the view. He also highlights that better transportation facilities to suburban areas and the possibilities of inland water transport are other areas that need urgent focus . “We need more buses and boats,” he says.
“Another focal point should be the basic essential of any city — roads and footpaths. There should be an accountable coordinating body to ensure quick repair of roads. No more passing the buck.”
Sohan also stresses on making the city more ‘walkable’. “Better footpaths, with ample shade, will automatically encourage people to walk at least to destinations within short distances,” he points out.
According to Kannan Mohandas, the admin of Kochi Next online platform, the pending road development projects should also be completed at the earliest. “Kochi struggles when it comes to road and traffic management. Some projects that were proposed earlier, like the Thammanam-Pullepady road, remain in limbo. This lethargy should change,” he urges.
He puts forward some suggestions:
Develop a four-lane ‘Bolgatty Bridge’ connecting the mainland.
MG Road beautification: streetlights fixed on all roads
Kundannoor parallel bridge, or a new project to construct a flyover from Willingdon Island to Netoor
Sector-based development
With the ministers and local MLAs sharing different visions about the development of Kochi, focus is given to multiple areas, including health, tourism, and IT, at the same time. “At present, there is no clear development focus for Kochi,” notes D Dhanuraj, the founder of the Centre for Public Policy Research.
“At different times, the city is projected as an IT hub, a cultural centre, or a medical hub. Identifying one or two priority sectors and planning the city around them would enable more structured and sustainable development.”
Kochi, he believes, has lacked well-planned development projects. “Specific committees for the planning and development of the city should also be constituted. Now we are relying on town planners of the corporation and the public works department for planning,” Dhanuraj points out.
Gopakumar adds that coordination committees should be constituted, including civic experts, people’s representatives and officials, who can contribute scientific inputs in specific areas. “Contributions of such committees can help in preparing long-term and scientific development plans for Kochi,” he says.
Fix the basics, focus on green cover
Sohan, a keen social observer, cites the case of Singapore. “They first focused on getting the basics right. Following the Singapore model of development is crucial in solving several issues in the city,” he says.
“In Kochi, for instance, about 95 per cent of flats do not have proper sewage systems. We still rely on old septic tanks, leading to contamination of groundwater. Singapore’s sewerage system is something we can look for ideas in.”
Talking of basics, one area that no modern city can ignore these days is green cover. Forget climate change and technical jargon, any city resident can vouch from personal experience how areas with trees are more pleasant to be in or walk by when compared with barren patches, says Aswathi Jerome, founder of Trees of Cochin collective.
“Though there have been several proposals and plans, implementation has been a problem. There is a need to change the mindset of society. The civic administration should spearhead this,” she adds.
“Long-term planning is required to ensure sustainability. When we prepare the plan for infrastructure development, we need to include trees in the picture. In simple words, more greenery means more liveable.”
Interactive online platform
The lack of transparency in the implementation of development projects and disconnect with city residents are common issues we hear of when it comes to civic administration.
“A platform should be created to digitise and document the activities of the corporation,” says Dhanuraj.
“Interactive platforms would help people to know what the new initiatives are, the status, etc. Also, through the platform, the public can inform their grievances, complaints and expectations, and the councillors and officials can respond to it. A healthy channel of connection between the authorities and the city residents is vital.”
Digital platforms and physical avenues such as town hall events can help in understanding what the requirements and views of the public are. “This is crucial for holistic development,” says Dhanuraj.
“Equally important is creating a database of vehicles, roads, bridges, etc. This aids planned development. Now we don’t have the numbers, often leading to several issues, including waterlogging, traffic congestion and pollution.”
Sports centres
Major cities should invest in sports to build resilient urban environments. It helps in economic and social development. “We should invest in and maintain open spaces in the city. For sporting activities, synthetic tracks and equipment should be provided and made accessible for the public.
Now we have only one such facility — the Maharaja’s Stadium,” says Sohan.
Gopakumar believes the outgoing council did some work on open spaces in the city. “That should be taken forward. However, proper design and guidelines about utilisation are required,” he adds.
Pollution check, cultural policy
As Kochi is experiencing rapid growth, the city needs to take measures to tackle pollution. “With the number of vehicles entering, exiting, and being registered in the city increasing rapidly, relying on just one or two air-quality monitoring stations is insufficient,” says Dhanuraj.
“Partnerships between the public sector and private institutions specialising in air pollution studies are essential for continuous monitoring and timely mitigation measures.”
Social observers also point to gaps in Kochi’s cultural and business infrastructure. “Though a major urban centre, the city lacks adequate government-owned exhibition and convention centres,” says Kannan, of Kochi Next.
“Establishing business and tourism lounges and exhibition centres can boost tourism and the local economy.”
Kannan also emphasises the need for a sound cultural policy for the city. Celebrating and showcasing local culture and traditions is, in fact, a global trend these days.
“It is not about promoting certain areas in the city. Think beyond, get innovative. Kochi’s heritage — lingering in every nook and cranny — is a mine of potential,” he notes.
“Perhaps we could start with a museum-like space that showcases the rich culture and heritage of the city.”