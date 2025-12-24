Kind attn: New mayor & Co.

As the newly elected corporation council and mayor are set to take charge of the city, public expectations for a more liveable, sustainable, global destination are high.

While projects such as the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System and the local area master plan are ongoing, Kochi’s transformation into a world-class city requires a more coordinated, long-term development strategy that leverages its unique geography and addresses gaps in infrastructural development and connect with the public.

Experts stress that projects alone will not be enough. The decisions and effective coordination with multiple agencies would determine whether Kochi emerges as a city of international standards or continues to struggle with unplanned development.

Water-based masterplan

A Gopakumar, founder of the Better Kochi Response Group, believes a water-based master plan “is a must” as the city is home to several waterbodies.

“The aquatic weeds should be periodically cleared. With two years of targeted work on declogging and decontaminating, we can revive the water bodies,” he says. “This will enhance water transport and also provide a boost to the tourism sector. This might sound unachievable, but if there is a will, there is a way.”

Gopakumar cites the example of Amsterdam, which has developed waterways through floating homes in neighbourhoods like Schoonschip, integrated water management, green infrastructure (blue-green roofs, permeable paving), and adapting to rising sea levels with resilient designs.

“Water transport should be improved – water metros, boats and private boats. It will help tackle traffic congestion and pollution too,” he adds.

While Kochi’s waterways are a natural advantage, he also argued that such projects cannot succeed without fixing the city’s basic infrastructure.

Former mayor and historian K J Sohan echoes the view. He also highlights that better transportation facilities to suburban areas and the possibilities of inland water transport are other areas that need urgent focus . “We need more buses and boats,” he says.

“Another focal point should be the basic essential of any city — roads and footpaths. There should be an accountable coordinating body to ensure quick repair of roads. No more passing the buck.”

Sohan also stresses on making the city more ‘walkable’. “Better footpaths, with ample shade, will automatically encourage people to walk at least to destinations within short distances,” he points out.

According to Kannan Mohandas, the admin of Kochi Next online platform, the pending road development projects should also be completed at the earliest. “Kochi struggles when it comes to road and traffic management. Some projects that were proposed earlier, like the Thammanam-Pullepady road, remain in limbo. This lethargy should change,” he urges.

He puts forward some suggestions:

Develop a four-lane ‘Bolgatty Bridge’ connecting the mainland.

MG Road beautification: streetlights fixed on all roads

Kundannoor parallel bridge, or a new project to construct a flyover from Willingdon Island to Netoor