Get high on ‘wonder grass’ @ Bamboo Fest

The 22nd Kerala Bamboo Fest at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Grounds is a vibrant celebration of the woody grass’s artistic, cultural and sustainable potential. There is something for everyone here — from simple fridge magnets to grand home decor pieces.
Organised by the Kerala State Bamboo Mission and the Central department of industries and commerce, the festival brings together about 300 artisans, organisations and innovators from across India and beyond, offering visitors a comprehensive view of how bamboo seamlessly bridges tradition and modernity.
At its core, the fest showcases the remarkable versatility of bamboo. From familiar household utilities such as baskets, mats and winnowing trays to contemporary lifestyle products like hats, jewellery, car chimes, water bottles and home decor, the displays reflect how the resilient grass has evolved with changing tastes and needs.
Colourful floral arrangements made from bamboo shavings, dyed and painted with intricate detailing, add visual appeal and demonstrate the artistic possibilities of the material. Bamboo rice delicacies will keep foodies happy too.
A major highlight this year is the international participation from Bhutan.
The Bhutanese artisans present traditional handwoven bamboo containers that once formed an integral part of everyday life. These, they say, have found new relevance as decor pieces and souvenirs.
Equally engaging are the live demonstrations by Kerala-based artisans such as Praseetha Biju and Biju Babu of Praseetham Handcrafts. Their stall not only displays finely detailed bamboo artworks but also breaks down the craft process.
The festival also highlights bamboo’s role in social development through organisations like Uravu, a Wayanad-based initiative working for rural empowerment since 1996. Supporting over 50 artisans, Uravu presents bamboo as both a livelihood tool and a medium for social messaging.
Their products range from utility items and corporate gifts to innovative creations like the mazhamooli (rainmaker) musical instrument, and the ‘Book of Spices’. This year’s thematic installation, “Make Art, Not War,” reinforces the idea that craft can speak powerfully about global concerns.
Another buzz point is the stall by Bhavm arts collective from Wayanad. The group’s painted bamboo masks pay tribute to tribal traditions and the essence of forest life — from Africa to the Western Ghats.
Adding another dimension is Madurai-based Arola, which explores bamboo beyond craft into wellness and lifestyle. From bamboo leaf tea and charcoal soaps made from waste to everyday products like water bottles and study lamps, the group highlights bamboo’s relevance in health and sustainability.
Besides the 200 stalls here, a stage has been set up nearby for traditional art performances after every evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
December 30: ‘Vayali Bamboo Music’ by Sujil Kumar T P
December 31: ‘Beats of Idakka’ by Anil Kumar K
January 1: ‘Koraga Dance’ by Sanjeevan and Team.
The festival runs from 10.30am to 8:30pm till December 31, and from 2:30pm to 8:30pm on January 1. Entry is free.