Get high on ‘wonder grass’ @ Bamboo Fest

The 22nd Kerala Bamboo Fest at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Grounds is a vibrant celebration of the woody grass’s artistic, cultural and sustainable potential. There is something for everyone here — from simple fridge magnets to grand home decor pieces.

Organised by the Kerala State Bamboo Mission and the Central department of industries and commerce, the festival brings together about 300 artisans, organisations and innovators from across India and beyond, offering visitors a comprehensive view of how bamboo seamlessly bridges tradition and modernity.

At its core, the fest showcases the remarkable versatility of bamboo. From familiar household utilities such as baskets, mats and winnowing trays to contemporary lifestyle products like hats, jewellery, car chimes, water bottles and home decor, the displays reflect how the resilient grass has evolved with changing tastes and needs.

Colourful floral arrangements made from bamboo shavings, dyed and painted with intricate detailing, add visual appeal and demonstrate the artistic possibilities of the material. Bamboo rice delicacies will keep foodies happy too.