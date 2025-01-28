Watch your words

KOCHI: Recently, two cases that garnered significant media and public attention raised several doubts among the common Malayali population.

One involved a high-profile sexual harassment case in which businessman Boby Chemmannur, aka BoChe, was arrested following complaints by actor Honey Rose. She alleged that he had made obscene comments about her during a public event, and also sent her inappropriate messages.

As details of the case went viral, several people posted explicit comments against Honey on social media. She filed complaints against at least 30 of them.

Shortly thereafter, in another case, two journalists were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) for allegedly making sexist, suggestive comments about a girl who participated in the State School Kalolsavam. Reporter TV consulting editor Arun Kumar and reporter Shahabad were charged under Sections 11 and 12 of Pocso, which deals with sexual harassment.

While the general public avidly followed both cases, many were in disbelief and some dismissed them as trivial: “Are such comments illegal? Are jokes considered offences?”

Such questions stem from wilful ignorance, says sexuality educator and researcher Dinta Suresh. “Laws describing these crimes have been in place for years. Yet, many continue to make inappropriate comments in public and on social media,” she shrugs.

The issue is more concerning when it involves minors. The Pocso Act came into effect in 2012. It prescribes severe punishments for sexual assault with or without penetration and also criminalises sexual harassment, which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and fines.