Kochi's Kadamakkudy is a hidden gem that awaits some green-sheen polish

A tweet from industrialist Anand Mahindra catapulted Kadamakkudy, Kochi's serene archipelago of islands, into the national tourism limelight in a jiffy recently.

His post read: "Often listed amongst the most beautiful villages on earth... On my bucket list for this December, since I'm scheduled to be on a business trip to Kochi, which is just a half hour away..."

Known for its natural beauty and tranquil backwaters, this hidden gem is now seeing an unprecedented surge of interest. Ironically, most of the city residents we spoke to have "only heard about, but not visited" Kadamakkudy, which is, as Mahindra noted, just about half an hour away from the city.

Clearly, the gem hasn't received the polish it deserves. Local residents here highlight the need for vital infrastructure upgrades.

A top Kerala Tourism official tells TNIE that an "urgent" 5-crore development plan for Kadamakkudy is on the anvil. "We have identified a few spots for setting up facilities like walk-ways, waterside seating, cafes, etc. Soil testing is going on. Soon, we will apply for the CRZ clearance," the official says.

Development need not mean an infra blitz, says Dilraj Nalukandathil, director of GDM Travels, a startup promoting sustainable community tourism. "Nature has already built a beautiful infrastructure there," he points out.