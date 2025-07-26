'Shoot the Rain' kicks off 18th Edition: 28 teams battle it out under Kerala’s monsoon skies

There’s something electric about football in the rain. Especially in Kerala, where both are intertwined with the land’s socio-cultural fabric.

When the skies open up and the fields turn slick, the game takes on a wild, elemental rhythm. And for nearly two decades, the unique ‘Shoot the Rain’ football fest has been celebrating this heady combo.

Now in its 18th edition, the two-day tournament — organised by the Tourism Professionals Club (TPC) and backed by the tourism department — was kicked off by District Collector N S K Umesh on Friday at the Maharaja’s College Stadium.

What began over two decades ago as a friendly kickabout among tourism professionals has grown into a vibrant sporting spectacle, where 28 teams clash in intense 30-minute matches under drizzles and downpours.

“The Sevens Football format ensures fast-paced, thrilling action. Shoot the Rain, however, is more than just a tournament. It’s a festive, community-powered celebration,” says TPC media coordinator Ravi Varma.

“The event had just six teams initially. Now, we see over 3,000 guests. We have built a platform that connects people, encourages play, and embraces nature. Shoot the Rain has become an annual fixture in the state’s tourism calendar.”