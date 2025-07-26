'Shoot the Rain' kicks off 18th Edition: 28 teams battle it out under Kerala’s monsoon skies

There’s something electric about football in the rain. Especially in Kerala, where both are intertwined with the land’s socio-cultural fabric.
When the skies open up and the fields turn slick, the game takes on a wild, elemental rhythm. And for nearly two decades, the unique ‘Shoot the Rain’ football fest has been celebrating this heady combo.
Now in its 18th edition, the two-day tournament — organised by the Tourism Professionals Club (TPC) and backed by the tourism department — was kicked off by District Collector N S K Umesh on Friday at the Maharaja’s College Stadium.
What began over two decades ago as a friendly kickabout among tourism professionals has grown into a vibrant sporting spectacle, where 28 teams clash in intense 30-minute matches under drizzles and downpours.
“The Sevens Football format ensures fast-paced, thrilling action. Shoot the Rain, however, is more than just a tournament. It’s a festive, community-powered celebration,” says TPC media coordinator Ravi Varma.
“The event had just six teams initially. Now, we see over 3,000 guests. We have built a platform that connects people, encourages play, and embraces nature. Shoot the Rain has become an annual fixture in the state’s tourism calendar.”
Alongside football, visitors can explore a curated food court filled with Kerala’s seasonal flavours, check out showcases by emerging resorts and hotels, and activities such as street magic and caricature sketching. “It’s a perfect weekend outing for families and tourists alike,” says Ravi.
“Our goal is also to get families, and especially children, out from their digital worlds into the open.”
Sheik Ismail, president of TPC, calls it a celebration of sports, spirit and solidarity. “Each year, the passion grows,” he says.
“With sustained support from the tourism department, we have been able to shape this into a celebration that resonates not only with our community but with domestic and international tourists.”