How did Kundannoor get its name?

In Kochi’s ever-evolving landscape, Kundannoor is more than a busy junction. It’s a name that stirs up memories, theories, and more than a few laughs from those who’ve lived here long enough to wonder where it all began. Ask around, and the answers are as varied as the traffic on a Monday morning.

“It’s quite straightforward,” says Anilkumar Menon, a retired schoolteacher and longtime resident of the area. “Kunnu means small hill, and oor means place. Long before the flyovers, this area had undulating terrain. So, Kundannoor was literally ‘land of little hills.’”

Not everyone agrees. “My grandmother always said it came from kunda, the fire altar used in Vedic rituals,” says Meera Babu, a lecturer at a nearby college. “There used to be an old temple nearby – she believed the name had sacred roots connected to that.”

Shibu Varkey, a homestay owner, has another take. He had heard that ‘kundhan’ meant ‘pure gold’ in Hindi. “I once told a tourist it means ‘land of gold pots’,” Shibu laughs. “He noted it down seriously. I didn’t have the heart to correct him.”

For the newer generation, the name might not carry deep history, but it holds its own weight. “No idea what it means,” shrugs Sarath Nair, who runs a mobile store near the junction. “But the name has character. It sounds like it matters.”