A little Punjab in Kochi

The atmosphere at the lone gurudwara in Kochi is festive. The air resonates with kirtan, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the tabla and the gentle hum of the harmonium.

At the centre, the Guru Granth Sahib — the holy text of Sikhs — rests under a colourful canopy, adorned with floral garlands. Hundreds trickle in, silently in reverence to the hymns, to bow before the Book.

Once the kirtan concludes, the traditional langar is served downstairs. The meal is prepared by the families who gather the previous night at the gurudwara to arrange ingredients.

Men and women sit together, cutting vegetables and kneading dough for rotis. They cook a simple but hearty feast to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 5) at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Thevara.

On such a day, filled with excitement and devotion, nothing tastes better than a morsel of this humble food. “We welcome all, irrespective of religion, caste, colour, or class. That’s ingrained in Sikhism,” says Kochi-born Baljeet Singh, speaking in fluent Malayalam.