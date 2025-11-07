A bookstore with the world on its shelves

For lovers of indie books and publications, Mehrab Bookshop on Kaloor Kadavanthra Road is becoming a must-visit spot in the city. Home to a collection of over 400 books, it is also a reading space and creative corner.

The team behind the cosy little store are Bilal Javeed, who owns and manages the establishment along with Easwari Krishnadas and Misbah Shihab. Their passion for bringing people closer to independent books and publications from India and abroad is obvious in the way they run the place.

“I initially wanted to start a cafe, but the space I found turned out to be too small for one. I decided to transform it into something equally close to my heart — a bookstore dedicated to independent publishers,” shares Bilal.

Mehrab holds a world of literary secrets from around the world. Translated works from Russian, Yiddish, Czech, Norwegian, Polish, German, Arabic, French, Spanish, Korean, and Japanese all find a home here. Apart from foreign languages, they also have a collection of translated works in Indian languages — Tamil, Mizo, Gujarati, Marathi, Urdu, etc.

It might sound like too much, but the storekeepers make sure they keep things simple.

From the entrance itself, visitors can almost view the entire collection. The glass windows on three sides make the room feel open and bright, yet provide the quiet luxury of reading in a serene spot.

“We prefer keeping the space open and alive,” says Easwari. “Instead of stacking copies, we keep the collection limited and bring in new indie publishers and authors,” she adds. One of their goals is to give readers a chance to explore books that are not easily found in bigger bookstore chains, she adds.