City entrepreneur’s functional, adaptive clothing has your back

In 2020, Limi Tom had just quit her job and was looking forward to some quality time for creative pursuits when, during a random session at the gym, she fractured her palm, thus throwing a spanner in her plans.

“Learning to play the drums, hand embroidery, baking, kayaking… these were some of the things that I had wanted to pursue. With a platinum in my palm, never mind these — I was struggling to even put on my clothes,” Limi says.

The difficulties didn’t end there. Limi was also struggling to perform ordinary tasks that she had until then paid no attention to, like opening doors, turning knobs, etc. It opened her eyes to the many difficulties that people with mobility challenges face daily, especially outdoors.

It was as if the world was built only factoring in the abled, and more specifically, the right-handed abled people. Everyone else was at a severe disadvantage.

An MBA graduate who had over two decades of experience in the corporate sector, Limi wanted to address this and work towards a solution. She remembered quite vividly the elation she felt the first time she managed to change her clothes without any help.

“I messaged all my friends, sharing my joy, but people couldn’t understand what the big deal was about. But I knew instinctively just how paramount this sense of independence was to someone who had to rely on others for everything. This reclamation of dignity,” Limi says.

So, the 43-year-old began to work towards that. She read up on ‘adaptive clothing’ and learned that outside India, there were plenty of clothing options to address all possible conditions of limited mobility.

“However, here, the options are limited or non-existent. I had tried a dozen shops during the early days of my injury to find an easier dress. But there’s nothing!” Limi says.