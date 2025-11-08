Kochi Int’l Book Festival draws packed crowds in its 28th edition

The Ernakulathappan Ground has once again turned into a bustling literary village as the 28th Kochi International Book Festival opens its gates to readers from across the state. Over the years, the festival has grown into a cultural fixture that many await, and this edition has drawn a particularly warm and lively response.

Organised by the International Book Festival Society in Kochi, the event began with a mission to revive reading habits at a time when digital distraction threatens to overshadow the written word. The belief was simple: a large, festive space dedicated to books could coax people, especially younger readers, back into the pleasure of reading.

Judging by the crowds, the idea continues to work.

This year, nearly 200 bookstalls fill the grounds, each opening a doorway into different worlds. Malayalam bestsellers sit alongside global classics, translations, academic titles and children’s literature. Families, students and casual visitors drift between shelves, making the festival feel both sprawling and intimate.