Mattancherry’s ‘Loan A Book’ offers free study materials to students

Koya Mani from Mattanchery is on a mission to help out school students by providing study materials free of cost. Koya and his friends from the 1983 batch of Haji Essa Haji Mussa Memorial School came together for this one goal.

“It all started from a school reunion. The batch of 1983-84 students all met in 2021, just after Covid,” recalls Koya. “That is when one of my advocate friends, T K Navas, suggested the idea of helping financially struggling children by providing them with study materials.”

Thus was born ‘Loan A Book’. And its home base, the little study room where Koya’s daughter prepared for MBBS. Initially, her textbooks and journals were the sole collection here. Fast forward to 2025, Loan A Book has helped nearly 1,000 students from different streams by loaning them the necessary materials for entrance examinations.

The facility’s collection includes study materials for students from Plus Two to professional courses such as NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) entrance exam, MBBS, etc.

Firos, an autorickshaw driver and Koya’s classmate from the same school, has been helping him out by collecting the materials from different places, including scrapyards.

“Word of mouth has been how people nearby have come to know about Loan A Book. A student who has previously loaned a book informs her friends who are struggling financially as well,” says Koya, who is an electrician by profession.