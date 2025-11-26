‘Movement Festival’ to make dashing debut in city

As Kochi evolves, so does its appetite for newer expressions. True to that, now the city is set to host a unique artistic movement with the debut of the Movement Festival of Kerala (MOFK), an exciting celebration of contemporary and experimental dance.

Curated by dancer-choreographers Paris Laxmi, Sreejith P and Abhi V S under their collective Boho, MFOK will mark the first major event presenting contemporary movement alongside reimagined classical forms.

Co-curator Laxmi says the festival hopes to build “a sustainable framework for alternative dance practices in Kerala”. “We felt like there is a need for such a festival here in Kochi and in Kerala because there is a lack of it,” she adds.

“When we want to train in contemporary dance, we travel to other states. So, why not create those opportunities here instead?”

Boho has been laying the groundwork since its inception almost four years ago, hosting regular workshops by Indian and international choreographers.

The passionate experiment is now home to a growing community of dancers eager for new movement vocabularies. “Earlier, the response was not very encouraging,” Laxmi recalls.

“But now, people are actually showing up and watching these things. I feel Kochi is opening up to contemporary art forms, and the shift is visible.”

The festival opens on Thursday (November 27) at the Kerala Fine Arts Hall with Reflet, a production by the Xuan Le Dance Company from France, presented by Alliance Française of Thiruvananthapuram. This premiere marks the first performance of the company’s India tour.

From November 28 to 30, the festival moves to JTPAC, where the audience can expect a diverse line-up spanning experimental, classical-rooted, and multidisciplinary expressions of movement.